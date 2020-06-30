SPEARFISH — Growing young minds are participating in a science camp held outside Spearfish High School.
High school science teacher Jessica Zwaschka has hosted the annual camp since at least 2004. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, camp was held outside, and shortened.
“We do one or two activities per day,” Zwaschka said. “And they are activities that teaches them some science, but they are fun to do too.”
Former kindergarten students in Spearfish will remember Slime Day, several fun-filled hours at the high school where they were introduced to science and fun activities and experiments they learned about.
The science camp uses some of the same experiments.
“I enjoy the fact that the kids get to do science, and they super excited about it,’ Zwaschka said.
