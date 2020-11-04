Cammack wins District 29 Senate race

STURGIS — In the race for District 29 State Senate, the incumbent Gary Cammack has emerged the victor beating his opponent Kent Wilsey 9,350 to 2,655. This will be Cammack’s fourth, and final, consecutive term as a state senator, having first gained his position in 2015.
“I appreciate that my opponent and I both ran a clean campaign, and I appreciate all of my supporters that came out to vote today, it looks like it’s going to be a record turnout for the state and for the nation so it’s going to be an interesting night,” he said.
Cammack said he’s learned a lot from his time in politics, and although his final term is only just beginning, he had some words of wisdom to pass on to his predecessor when the time comes.
“When I first showed up in the legislature it was definitely like drinking from the fire hydrant,” he said with a laugh. “Certainly when you’re new to the legislature it’s always good to do more listening than talking the first while; while you’re down there.”
With this being his final term in office as District 29’s senate representative Cammack said he will be seeking a leadership role while in Pierre.
“I am going to be seeking the majority leader position in the senate and we’ll see how that goes,” he said.
That election will occur Friday evening in Pierre.
Wilsey said, while he was disappointed in how the election turned out, he found it hard to be disappointed in the result of the race.
“Well it was an interesting election, I learned a lot, I met a lot of great people, (and) I’m happy to have Gary as my representative,” he said. “With more effort, more time, and more money maybe I could have made a better showing, but it looks like I’m going to take second.”
As a libertarian, Wilsey still thinks there’s a place for his party within the state legislature.
“A lot of West River people, I’ve said over and over, they vote republican and they think libertarian,” he commented.
Although Wilsey admitted “It takes a lot of work to win anything as a Libertarian,” he didn’t completely rule out another run in the future.
“I’m not sure my wife would put up with it, but I won’t count it out.” He said.
With 2020 looking to be a record breaking year for politics both large and small, Cammack summed up this year’s election cycle with a sentiment every American can relate to.
“I’d like to see less division in our country but I guess that’s how democracies go,” he said. “And to that I respond ‘God bless America.’”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.