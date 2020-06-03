Cammack wins District 29 approval

SPEARFISH — District 29 Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center won the Republican primary Tuesday.
He defeated Terri Jorgenson by a 2,153-1,495 margin.
Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey in November.
Cammack said he never takes for granted the support of the voters and is thankful for their backing.
He said the race was well fought with honor, on both sides.
“When she (Jorgenson) first indicated she was going to run, she said that she was running for the office and not against anyone,” Cammack said. “And I think the campaign was what a campaign should be. Each individual spoke about the issues and that was refreshing.”
Going into the next phase of his senatorship, Cammack said balancing the budget will be his absolute focus.
“The 900-pound gorilla in the room is going to be the budget this coming year because of the disruption from the COVID-19 in the sales tax revenue and additional expenses and things like that,” he said. “Our focus is going to be to try to maintain the support of our folks that work for the state of South Dakota, if at all possible, and maintain services and things like that.
The wild card, he said, will be what the federal government will allow the state to spend funding on.
“And hopefully, we’ll be able to spend it on things where we have a shortfall,” Cammack said. “We want to be prudent with the funds that we have available. It’s going to be a complex problem and that’s got to be the focus for the balance of this year and probably into next session.”
Although Jorgenson was disappointed by the outcome, she said she has faith that everything happens for a reason.
“Thank you to all the people that supported me,” she said. “As a Christian, I just believe that all things to work together for good and God has a perfect plan.”
She may not have won the district seat but Jorgenson said she’s happy she had a platform to talk about some of the things that matter most to her such as mandatory country of origin labeling.
“Not only for our food but also for our pharmaceuticals,” she said. “And if we can bring those issues to the forefront and really fight for our farmers and ranchers and really fight for most of us who have to be on medicine, that we don’t continue to rely on China. If in any way me running has brought those issues to the forefront or made people more aware of the issues, then that to me is a victory.”
Jorgenson congratulated Cammack for his victory and wished him all the best.
“I will be up in Pierre continuing to fight for conservative issues,” she said. “I just want what’s best for the district and our state. I’m just humbled by the people who supported me and … just grateful.”
