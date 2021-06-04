Cammack named to South Dakota Hall of Fame

CHAMBERLAIN — Meade County rancher, businessman and legislator Gary Cammack has been named to the 2021 class of inductees of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
The inductees will be introduced and celebrated across the state in the coming months, Hall of Fame officials said.
Cammack is among 10 people selected for their achievements in agriculture, art, philanthropy, medicine, inventions, and other professional works.
In addition to Cammack, who was chosen in the agriculture category, other inductees in the 2021 South Dakota Hall of Fame class are: Jon Crane (Art), Ray Hillenbrand (Philanthropic), David Kapaska (Professional), Angela Kennecke (Professional), Dan Kirby (Professional), Steven Lindquist (Professional), Ryan McFarland (Professional), Marian Sullivan (Professional), and Craig Tieszen (Professional).
The 2021 class will join more than 700 South Dakotans already enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to “Champion a Culture of Excellence” and is built upon the recognition, celebration, and preservation of the stories of South Dakotans instrumental in establishing that culture.
An in-person honors ceremony for the 2021 inductees will be April 1-2, 2022, in Chamberlain/Oacoma.
Cammack, of Union Center, is being honored for being a “visionary agriculturalist and statesman.”
Cammack said when he was notified that he had been nominated and selected for the South Dakota Hall of Fame he was both surprised and honored.
“The things that I have accomplished in agriculture and in government would not have been possible without my family, my friends and my hard-working associates at my business, that filled in and got the work done and kept the fires burning while I was otherwise occupied,” he said.
Cammack also has held fast to a wise mantra throughout his life.
“I have always believed that you should grow where you’re planted. I can’t think of a place that I would’ve rather been planted than South Dakota,” he said.
He and his wife, Amy, grew their 320-acre ranch in central Meade County into 11,000 acres of living environmental stewardship over the years. Their land practices have been lauded by conservation organizations including the Sand County Foundation which named Cammack Ranch the 2018 Leopold Conservation Award winner.
The Cammacks’ four grown sons all have varying degrees of ownership in the ranch and cattle.
In the late 1970s, the Cammacks recognized a need for equipment and supplies, and started a successful agribusiness, Cammack Ranch Supply, during a difficult economic time. It remains a thriving business today.
Cammack also is a public servant. He was a Meade County commissioner as well as being elected to the South Dakota Legislature.
Cammack served in the South Dakota House of Representatives representing District 29 from 2012 to 2015. He then was elected to the South Dakota State Senate for District 29. He assumed office on Jan. 13, 2015, and was re-elected in 2020. His current term ends on Jan. 9, 2023. He is currently the Majority Leader of the State Senate.
Cammack has served on numerous boards and committees. His nomination letter said that he has been an influential force for positive change to benefit youth and community, resulting in a new elementary school, community center, church, firehouse, and cemetery.
He also hosts leadership classes to demonstrate first-hand rural community empowerment and personal impact.
