Cammack appears to win GOP District 29 Senate nod

SPEARFISH — Gary Cammack appears to have retained his District 29 Senate seat.

By a margin of 59% to 41% Cammack leads challenger Terri Jorgenson with 35 of 38 precincts reporting.

Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey in November.

For full election results, see Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.