Camaros to converge on Sturgis

STURGIS — Sturgis is about to experience a Camaro invasion.
The 10th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally runs today through Sunday.
The Sturgis Camaro Rally has a variety of events from seeing the sights in the Black Hills on various poker runs, drag racing at Sturgis Dragway, sliding around corners at the autocross, or the big “show-and-shine” filling up all of Main Street.
The action begins Thursday afternoon with registration and a Thursday evening welcome beach party and doesn’t let up until the Camaro Rally Banquet Saturday evening at the Full Throttle Saloon north of Sturgis.
On Friday morning, car owners have a chance to share their machines with veterans at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center. Because of the pandemic, cars will parade near the entrance to the hospital instead of stopping and visiting with veterans outside the facility.
One of the busiest and most popular events of the Camaro Rally is the Show and Shine from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, on Main Street of Sturgis. All of the cars are judged and placed in various classes depending on year and amount of modifications. Then, judges look for cleanliness, workmanship and styling.
Organizers say they also want to give Camaro owners the opportunity to ride through the beautiful Black Hills, stop at various tourist attractions, and meet other owners with the same passion.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.