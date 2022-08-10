Calling all creek-lovers!

SPEARFISH — Jeremy Smith and Trish Jenkins know a thing or two about how important Spearfish Creek is to the community; their local farm, Cycle Farm, is nestled in a residential neighborhood on Evan’s Lane.
“The creek is so central to the community and everybody loves the creek, and it’s so strange to us that there’s no celebration of the creek or a watershed association or anything,” Smith said.
The two have been attempting to get a creek appreciation day up and running for several summers now, but this year, Smith said they decided to jump in feet first.
“We go and get distracted in the middle of summer with our farming and then come the end of July we’re like, ‘oh, shoot, it’s time for a watershed festival,’ and this year we decided, ‘OK, we’ll do it anyway,’” he said.
On Sunday, participants can gather at 1 p.m. at the South Shelter in Spearfish City Park near the D.C. Booth Fish hatchery parking lot, where parks and rec officials will hand out gloves, trash bags, and maps of the creek system indicating city-owned property to be cleaned. Folks will spend about an hour and a half picking out debris and trash from the shoreline before heading back for a creek-side symposium.
“Starting at 2:30 p.m., back at the shelter, we’ll have a number of different groups kind of tabling there and hopefully some kids activities,” Smith said.
Representatives from the Forest Service and Nature Conservancy will discuss aquatic invertebrates and riparian habitat; fly fishing demonstrations, and a plethora of other potential activities will take place around the shelter. And of course, everyone will be encouraged to wade in the waters for a well-deserved cool down.
The whole event is intended to be an annual celebration of one of the most unique and diverse attributes to the Spearfish community.
“So, like, everywhere that drains into the creek and the many different uses which happen in our watershed, which is timber and cattle and mining,” Smith said. “It’s a pretty diverse watershed, so we kind of want to celebrate all those things.”
