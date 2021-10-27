California-based noodle manufacturer relocating to Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Albany Farms, which is headquartered out of Los Angeles, Calif., has officially signed on to relocate to Belle Fourche where it intends to plant roots in the Center of the Nation, manufacturing its signature ramen noodle line of products.
Albany Farms recently purchased a facility, which formerly housed the PermianLide Tank & Manufacturing plant, and the 15 acres surrounding the location in the 79-acres of the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park.
PermianLide, which called the Belle Fourche facility home since 2014, was a manufacturer of above-ground storage tanks and processing equipment for the oil and natural gas industry.
Initially, beginning back in December 2020, Stalder began working with Albany Farms and coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to persuade the company to choose Belle Fourche to house their business.
Because flour is the most integral ingredient in the production of the noodles, the verdict to move to the Center of the Nation, which is enveloped by wheat belts, facilitated the company’s decision to concentrate on the opportunities the Belle Fourche location could offer.
The decision related to the company’s future home was competitive, Stalder said, with numerous locations considered, including Piedmont, Rapid City, as well as out of state.
By locating in the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park, Albany Farms will be able to coordinate production, packaging, shipment, and more, all from the 79-acre park.
Stalder said she believes that the company currently plans to utilize the rail spur, which runs parallel to the industrial park, for receipt of inbound supplies as well as to transport the finished products for distribution. The spur is also currently being expanded.
Prior to this, at their California headquarters, Stalder said that Albany Farms has primarily imported the product, which was manufactured and shipped from outside the country, for distribution.
Supply chain issues witnessed worldwide among an array of products and services during the pandemic impacted the ramen noodle company as well. The insecurity related to supply, combined with rising demand, the company opted to rethink its manufacturing process, bringing it to Belle Fourche, Stalder said.
Over the course of the coming years, Stalder said Albany Farms has proposed a four-phase operational and expansion blueprint.
Phase one of the company’s plan, she said, is to retrofit the manufacturing facility to begin initial manufacturing of the noodle product. In a prepared statement shared by Stalder, Bill Saller, Albany Farms CEO, said the community can expect to see movement in and around the location very soon.
“We should have brand new machinery in that building in early November,” Saller said. “If all the machinery arrives and our engineering team gets it up and running, we’re hoping to be packaging at the end of November.”
Additional machinery to create an additional production line is expected to go online in January 2022, with the goal of being in full production by late March or early April 2022.
By then, Saller said Albany Farms would need 150 employees, ranging from machine operators to assemblers to plant managers, engineers, and human resource personnel.
Following the initial phase, the second is expected to involve the construction of a 100,000 square-foot extension to the current approximate 50,000 square-foot facility to allow increased production, Stalder said.
Then, Saller said the company plans to build a 150,000 square foot building separate from the original facility for another plant on approximately 23 acres adjacent to the current location. This phase would enable the company to expand into other product lines. By then, according to the statement, production projected to have grown from 600 ramen packages produced per minute to a minimum of 3,000 packages per minute.
Lastly, Albany Farms plans to build a flour mill.
“That way, they could just bring in wheat from our region, and producing their own flour, utilizing what they need,” she said, adding that wheat products that aren’t fully utilized in the flour milling process could be made available to use in the production of local livestock feed.
With plans to start out with 50-60 employees initially, Stalder said the company projects that it could have approximately 150 staff within a year, and upwards of 500 as the facility continues through its planned expansion phases in the coming years.
In the statement, Saller said the company plans to use South Dakota-grown wheat.
“There’s a fiscal reason for that in addition to doing the right thing for the local community,” he said. “Flour locally sourced in the U.S. is much cheaper than what we’re currently importing, which is about 35% more. It’s better fiscally, but also provides business for our neighbors.”
The Belle Fourche-made product is slated to be sold under the brand name “Twisted Noodle” with a packaging label displaying that the product was made in Belle Fourche and distributed nationwide.
“Having food production in America is where it should be,” Stalder said. “And I love hearing that we’re bringing more things back to the U.S.A.”
Stalder said she is excited to welcome the new producer and employer to Belle Fourche.
“This is a huge opportunity for Belle Fourche, and it’s a very positive fit for us,” she said. “We’re very excited and happy for Albany Farms and for the community. To have a company like Albany Farms here fits the agricultural base that Belle Fourche is and the jobs will be a very nice addition to our community.”
According to the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development public records, in July, the state approved a $4.5 million REDI (Revolving Economic Development and Initiative) Fund loan to Albany Farms. Records state that the total project is estimated to total $10 million and 150 FTE employees.
The REDI Fund is designed to help promote job growth in South Dakota. This low-interest loan fund is available to startup firms, businesses that are expanding or relocating, and local economic development corporations. The fund provides up to 45% of a project’s total cost.
In September, the company also received a $1.35 million South Dakota WORKS loan, with an estimated total projected amount of $4.5 million with 228 FTEs.
South Dakota WORKS is the newest financing program in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). The federally funded program, launched in October 2011, provides South Dakota small businesses with working capital funds.
South Dakota WORKS funding can only be used for business and commercial loans. The program requires a minimum loan amount of $20,000 that must be used as new financing. The program offers a fixed interest rate based on a maximum term of five years. For additional information on South Dakota WORKS, click here or contact your local lending agency.
Similarly, citing much needed diversity in the worldwide supply chain, Pacific Stainless Products, a contract manufacturer out of Oregon, has entered into a contract to build a 30,000 to 40,000 square foot facility in Spearfish where the company will produce semiconductor components for computer chips. The new facility is expected to bring in over 30 new technical skills jobs to the area within its first three years.
