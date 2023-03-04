HULETT, Wyo. — Timber that was killed in fires in Northern California will be transported by rail to the Devils Tower Forest Products sawmill in Hulett, Wyo.
The pilot project, is the partnership of the Forest Service and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), and the sawmill.
The timber comes from the Klamath National Forest that spans the California and Oregon border.
According to the NWTF, the region has seen numerous fires recently, including the 2022 McKinney Fire that burned more than 50,000 acres in less than 36 hours; and also the 2021 Antelope Fire that scorched more than 145,000 acres. Excess timber from these areas are being targeted in the program.
“We are glad to be part of this innovative project because we understand that a successful Wildfire Crisis Strategy is dependent on a healthy forest products industry,” said Regional Forester Frank Beum. “This is as mutually beneficial to the Forest Service and industry, as it is to the local communities and natural resources in the entire Black Hills region. We are proud to partner with NWTF and industry in identifying creative solutions for increasing the pace and scale of forest restoration while exploring new markets.”
The timber, ponderosa pine, will be cut into 33-foot and 16.5-foot length and loaded in Klamath Falls, Ore., and shipped via rail to Upton, Wyo., where it will then be trucked to the Hulett mill.
The process of moving timber by railcar in previous years was viewed as an outdated method, as it was considered unprofitable for companies seeking to create forest products, according to the NWTF However, considering the ecological value such as wildfire risk reduction, carbon optimization, watershed health, wildlife habitat, among others, the process has the potential to set the precedent for getting fuels out of the forest and transformed into carbon-storing forest products.
“We are excited to reinvigorate this model of transporting fuels to be turned into forest products,” said Tom Spezze, NWTF national director of field conservation and state policy. “Our partners are excited to showcase this as a proof of concept that will set the stage for more critical work to follow.”
Data gathered from the project will be used for by the Forest Service the help determine the long-term viability of transporting timber in support of the 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy.
“Salvage timber that would otherwise increase the potential for more wildfires will be harvested and removed from California,” said Bryan Karchut, acting forest supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest. “The Black Hills forest products industry, one of our key partners in maintaining forest health and resilience, will have a steady supply of timber to continue their mill operation. It is a win-win situation for everyone,” he added.
The announcement comes when the Black Hills National Forest has been slashing the amount of timber to be harvested.
In February 2021, the Rocky Mountain Research Station in Fort Collins, Colo., issued general technical report that forecasted a dire situation in the Black Hills National Forest, which led the U.S. Forest Service to slash its timber sales allotment from 18.1 million cubic feet (CF) to 12.4 million CF, then to 9.1 million CF in 2022, and 8.86 million CF by 2023.
In March 2021, the sawmill in Hill City closed after 53 years in production, and in July 2022, Neiman announced the reduction of operating hours at its mills in Spearfish and Hulett, Wyo.
“We’re honored to be a partner with the Forest Service and NWTF on this pilot project,” said Jim Neiman, president of Neiman Enterprises. “Collectively we’re helping to create resilient forests and stable economies around rural and underserved communities across the nation.”
