By the numbers

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Lawrence County provides more funding to its libraries than any other county in the Black Hills except Custer County, where the library is a county entity.
The county, which has given $492,282 to its libraries annually in Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and Whitewood since 2009 recently began talking about cutting that allocation by 10%. That would bring the funding down to $443,054, with $207,379 going to the Spearfish library, $97,596 going to Lead, $81,901 going to Deadwood, and $55,188 going to Whitewood. With a 2019 county population count of 25,844 residents, the 2022 proposed funding allocation is about $17.14 per person. In 2021, it was $19 per person.
That proposed funding is just slightly less than the $486,265 that Pennington County allocated for its four libraries in Rapid City, Hill City, Keystone and Wall, according to auditor Cindy Mohler. But with 113,775 in population during the last reported Census, Pennington County’s 2021 allocation was just $4.27 per citizen.
With Lawrence and Pennington counties the only counties in the Black Hills tasked with funding four libraries, funding allocations across the rest of the Black Hills pale in comparison.
In Meade County, where there are libraries in Sturgis, Faith and Piedmont, budget records reveal that the proposed funding requests for 2022 are at $58,913, while actual allocations in 2021 were at $57,375. That’s $31,875 for Sturgis, $16,500 for Piedmont, and $9,000 in Faith. Overall, the funding equals about $2.03 per resident, with a 2019 population of approximately 28,332.
In Butte County, where there are libraries in Belle Fourche and Newell, the county institutes a special tax levy to fund its libraries, Auditor Elaine Jensen said. The property tax of .016 mills raised $9,463 in 2021. A resolution requires those funds to be distributed with 62.5%, or $5,914 given to Belle Fourche, and 37.5%, or $3,549 given to Newell.
In the Southern Hills, Fall River County has libraries in Hot Springs and Edgemont. In 2021, the funding allocation was $29,000, with $25,000 going to Hot Springs and $9,000 to Edgemont. With a county population of 6,747 in 2019, that’s about $4.30 per resident.
Custer Library Director Doris Ann Mertz reported that in 2021 the county allocated $261,144 for the Custer County Library, which has a separate branch in Hermosa. With a county population of 8,719, the funding allocation is about $29.95 per resident. However, Mertz said since the library is a county facility and funding is based on population, it is impossible to compare Custer with Lawrence County.
“You can’t make a straight comparison of our libraries,” Mertz said. “It’s not apples-to-apples.”
But in Custer County, Mertz said the county commission has always supported and recognized the need for funding its library. “The first couple of years that I worked here, I would sometimes hear the commissioners grumble about the county providing funding for the library instead of the city,” Mertz said. “I also suspected that they may not have understood the value provided by our library. We’ve since made efforts to educate them on what we do to serve the citizens of our county, and have felt nothing but support over the last few years. Our commissioners realize that library services are valuable to our county residents. Lawrence County has libraries that they should be proud of. I think once their commissioners understand what their libraries are actually doing for their communities, they will support them and restore funding. It’s probably just a case of them not understanding the evolved role of libraries in maintaining vibrant communities.”
