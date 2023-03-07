NISLAND — Butte/Lawrence County 4-H received an $8,000 grant for the county fairground horse arena.
The grant is provided through the Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
“Supporting projects that positively impact the communities in which we live and work is one way we can give back to the people who serve and the rural live we value so highly,” said Tanya Houska, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Rapid City office.
The Working Here Fund grant will be used to begin phase one of the fairground updates. Phase one will include updating the roping boxes, lead-up pens, and return alleys and chutes of the existing arena.
Labor and maintenance for this project will be provided by leaders and 4-H clubs.
“We foresee this being a viable option to sustain this horse arena,” said Michelle May, youth program advisor for 4-H. “We would like to ensure that what was started there over 100 years ago is not only secured to continue, but also to grow for many more years and events.”
Phase one is expected to be complete by mid-July. This will allow the county fair horse show, family rodeo, and sheep dog trials to go forth during the Butte/Lawrence County Fair on July 31-Aug. 5.
Michelle May gave a special thank you to Shana Howell, 4-H club leader to Short Chaps, for casting the vision, formulating the details, and establishing a work team.
