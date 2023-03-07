4H rodeo 6.jpg

Improvements on the Butte/Lawrence County fairgrounds horse arena will be completed by mid-July, just in time for the annual Butte/Lawrence County Fair. Pioneer file photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

Pioneer staff reports

NISLAND — Butte/Lawrence County 4-H received an $8,000 grant for the county fairground horse arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.