NISLAND — Barnyard animal noises of all sorts are sure to greet visitors at the Butte-Lawrence County Fairgrounds as the fair rolls into town today and runs through Saturday at the county fairgrounds located a short jaunt off U.S. Highway 212 in Nisland.
The county fair is a popular late summer gathering for families across the region.
Youth members of 4-H have been busily preparing their agricultural exhibits and livestock.
Nine-year-old Marcella Eddy is participating this week in the fair: a first time here for the confident girl who hails from a family ranch outside of Box Elder.
“I’m excited,” she told the Pioneer on Monday. “It looks pretty fun.”
Eddy has been participating in 4-H for four years and also competes in 4-H rodeo, other regional fair events, and wrestling. This week, in addition to cows and horses, she plans to show her sheep in competition for the first time.
“I like that we get to work with some animals,” she said, adding that each year, her parents buy her a bottle calf to raise.
This year’s calf, named Sheila, is particularly special to her, Eddy said.
“This year, I feel like I really love her,” she said, adding she doesn’t look forward to selling her animals. “It’s really hard sometimes to let them go because you put all the work in, and you got attached to them, and you have to let them go.”
Eddy said she also enjoys and looks forward to showing her 19-year-old chestnut quarter horse, Diesel.
She said she’s confidently looking forward to the week’s competitions.
“I feel good about it,” Eddy said, before heading out to prepare to enter her animals for Monday’s events.
“I like to be here,” she said. “It’s kind of fun, and I’m thankful to be here.”
Many 4-H and fair families camp on the fairgrounds throughout the week, offering a unique experience for youth and adults alike.
The Eddy family was invited to come to the Nisland event by friends who live in the area and participate in the annual youth-centered fair.
The family hopes to join the local club to continue participation in the Butte-Lawrence County Fair.
Hordes of animals of all sorts fill the fairground’s barns and buildings - cattle, sheep, swine, rabbits, goats, and more for competitive judging. The animals are groomed and prepared for shows by their caretakers, often until the last minute, in hopes of receiving awards and recognition from the fair board.
Projects on display in the fairground’s pavilion hall include visual arts, woodworking, clothing/fashion, food and nutrition, natural resources, horticulture, photography, and more. These project areas are judged before the fair but are open for viewing throughout the week.
The 4-H fair also provides a means of educating the public of the importance of farming to the nation and the hard work and talents that go into it.
The fun doesn’t end there. Several unique events make the fair fun for all, including the bum lamb dress up contest, fishing tournament, chicken roping, turtle races, catch-a-sheep and dress a rabbit contests, and musical entertainment.
