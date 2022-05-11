Butte Electric Cooperative hires Kool as new Chief Executive Officer

NEWELL — Butte Electric Cooperative (BEC) has appointed Brad Kool as its new chief executive officer, effective May 23.
“We’re excited to welcome Brad to Butte Electric Cooperative and look forward to working with him,” said Cris Miller, president of the BEC Board of Directors. “Brad has the knowledge and skillset we were searching for, and we are confident he will excel at Butte Electric.”
Most recently, Kool served as the CFO of Southern Public Power District in Grand Island, Neb.
In this role for eight years, Kool oversaw financial operations, assisted with human resources, and managed customer service functions. Before joining the utility industry, Kool held positions at Countryman Associations, P.C., and Huey Long Co. Inc.
“I’m humbled for the opportunity to lead Butte Electric Cooperative into the future,” said Kool.
“The co-op has some of the most committed and positive employees in the industry and our focus will continue to cultivate these relationships and provide reliable power and exceptional service to our 5,200 members.”
Kool received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bellevue University and obtained several certifications, including accounting, human resources, and management.
