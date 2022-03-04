Butte Electric Cooperative CEO announces resignation

NEWELL — Butte Electric Cooperative CEO John Lee announced his resignation in February as he accepted a CEO position at Lake Region Electric Cooperative in Oklahoma.
“It has been a privilege and honor to serve Butte Electric members over the last 16 years,” Lee said. “Working with the dedicated employees at Butte Electric has been inspiring, and partnering
with the Board of Directors to serve our communities has been a very rewarding experience.”
Lee was hired as member services of Butte Electric Cooperative in February 2006. He has spent the last 10 years as CEO after his predecessor Ken Wetz retired in 2012.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we thank John for his service to Butte Electric. Over the past 10 years John has guided the co-op and achieved a great deal on behalf of our members,” said Cris Miller, board president. “We congratulate John on this new opportunity and wish him and his family the very best.”
The board will announce the search and selection process for a new CEO at a later date.
