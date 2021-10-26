Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office rolls out new juvenile truancy protocols

BELLE FOURCHE –– A new truancy program has been created in Butte County and is aimed to assist area students on their educational path.
Butte County Deputy State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney described the new program to the Belle Fourche School Board during its Oct. 11 meeting.
“One of the things that we’ve been needing for quite a while and wanting to address for quite a while … was truancy with the schools here in Butte County, both Newell and Belle Fourche,” she said. “We do, as you know, have kids that don’t go to school and have unexcused absences, and how we address them has changed a little bit with Senate Bill 70 and the application of it … and the changes to the juvenile justice program.”
In 2013, SB 70 was signed into law, presenting a plan to cut the state’s prison costs by treating more nonviolent offenders through intensive probation, parole, and other programs outside prison walls. The bill, also known as the South Dakota Public Safety Improvement Act, utilizes intensive probation and parole, along with expanded special courts that treat drug and alcohol offenders, in an effort to divert offenders from prison and prevent them from committing future crimes.
McCartney said that she coordinated with 4th Circuit Court presiding Judge Michael Day in the creation of the program.
“… worked with him quite closely to try to effectuate a good program for keeping truant kids out of juvenile court whenever possible, and diverting them into something,” she said. “And the something is what we came up with.”
The two objectives identified by McCartney and Day, she said, were to keep the program as simple as possible and to address the underlying causes which are leading to a student’s absenteeism.
“And not just punish them for it but try to find out what’s going on with that kid,” McCartney said. “And if possible, address that (issue or concern).”
In addition to Day, McCartney said that she’d also met and discussed the new program with members of the district administration to fashion the program parameters in a functional manner that would facilitate a cooperative plan with the goal of arresting truancy and helping students.
“After I met with the principals, we presented the program to Judge Day as a three-part program,” she said. “I did a bunch of research on various juvenile diversion programs throughout the nation as well as some research into academic literature as to why these were necessary and what was going on and how to best sort of deal with the problem.”
The first step in the new program, McCartney said, involves educating people that truancy is an issue.
“And that kids need to be in school in order to avoid consequences like increased drug use, increased criminal activity, decreased job performance, those kinds of things,” she said. “We want to keep kids in school, we want to keep them there for a number of reasons, including obviously the education that they get, but also the socialization that they get.”
One of Day’s concerns, McCartney said, was lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on district students and their education path.
“People get into habits,” she said. “And one of the habits is, ‘Maybe I don’t need to go to school. Maybe I can just Zoom it. Maybe I can wait until the end of the semester and then get all of my work done then.’”
Those types of thought patterns are not beneficial for students, McCartney said.
“It’s not teaching them life skills that they need to succeed in the business world or anywhere else,” she said.
So, the program’s first step would be to educate the student and their guardians about the school’s attendance policies and the potential consequences that could accompany continued absences.
“The worst-case scenario is that you end up in court with potential financial and other consequences,” McCartney said.
The best-case scenario would be for the student to make the effort to turn around negative attendance and reinvest in the educational process before getting themselves into a truant hole that would require much more work to dig out from.
With the new protocols in place, McCartney said that five unexcused absences would immediately trigger the truancy diversion process.
“The earlier you can catch this, the better,” she said.
Following the triggering of truancy protocols, McCartney said that a truancy staffing meeting would be scheduled to drill into the cause of a student’s truancy. The meeting would be run by the Butte County State’s Attorney’s office and involve the student and their guardian(s), one state’s attorney staff, a member of the school district administration or staffer, and a court services representative. Also, depending upon the circumstances, members of law enforcement and/or social services may be asked to attend the meeting to offer additional perspective and resources.
Basically, McCartney said the process involves getting down to the root cause of a student’s absences to work on a potential resolution that would be individually crafted for that student’s needs.
“And then of course we need to look at the family situation, because a lot of times that has a huge impact on why kids are absent or not,” she said.
Next, recommendations are fashioned in the form of a plan to help the student get back on track educationally. Those recommendations can range from a letter addressed to a student’s guardians, or as extreme as referring the student to the court system if it is believed that diversion would be ineffective.
The third step is referral to the diversion program. This would be initiated by a formal meeting between the student and their parents or guardians and Deputy State’s Attorney Eddie Tarbay.
After all parties agree on the terms of the diversion program, McCartney said a diversion contract, similar to a non-prosecutorial contract, would be executed.
“We’re going to do a contract that you’re (the student is) going to do these things and I won’t prosecute you,” she said. “Obviously an essential part of the diversion contract is that the kid agrees to go to school, and the parents agree to get them there.”
Additionally, the recommendations made by the diversion committee would be included in the contract. Those may include a requirement to complete a certain course, participate in teen court, participation in behavioral therapy, and more.
The diversion program is primarily aimed to resolve truancy issues with middle and high schoolers in the district. For elementary-aged students, McCartney said absenteeism is often more related to a student’s parent(s).
“So, for those things, I did want you to know that we do, we have, and will continue to consider for parents who have a problem with truant elementary school children, charging them in magistrate court with failure to ensure that their child goes to school,” she said.
Failure to ensure a child goes to school is classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor for a first offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in county jail and a fine of up to $500. Subsequent offences would be Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year imprisonment in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
McCartney said that the program is already being utilized in the Newell School District.
“They were very excited about the program,” she said.
Elementary Principal Julie Hatling explained that a letter had been formulated and would be mailed to students and families that are currently having absenteeism issues which would also point them to the district’s website for more information about the school’s policies and the truancy program.
The district’s attendance policy can be located on the district’s website at www.bellefourche.k12.sd.us. After finding the website, click on the menu button in the upper right side of the page, then click documents, central office, district policies, students, and student attendance.
