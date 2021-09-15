Butte County signs on to participate in state rural access infrastructure program

BELLE FOURCHE –– Butte County signed on to participate in a state program allocating rural infrastructure funds for the construction, rehabilitation, or replacement of small structures on the county’s secondary roads.
Jason Hanson, with Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm, shared details about the state’s new program with the commission during its Sept. 7 meeting.
“The state issued money this year for small culvert inventory,” he said, adding that the program involves culverts 54-inches in diameter, or smaller than a bridge – under 20 feet in length. “You guys have got several culverts out there that meet that criteria. They’ve given each county money of various degrees, depending on the number of street crossings and roadway miles.”
In July, in accordance with House Bill 1259, the state distributed a total of $3 million to townships and counties across the state to fund the data collection for the inventory project. An additional $3 million will be allocated in July 2022 to fund construction, rehab, and repair projects related to small structures.
Butte County received $54,448.21 from the state to fund data collection for the inventory of small culverts on secondary roads across the county.
Hanson said that the state has developed a guideline designating the specific data required to be collected to utilize the program. He said the guideline involves assembling an approximately 65-item checklist which describes a culvert’s size, condition, type, and more.
“The first round (of state funding) is for strictly collection of the data,” Hanson said.
HB 1259 was introduced to the South Dakota Legislature on Feb. 3, later passing the house and senate before being signed into law on March 29.
The act was intended to make appropriation for rural access infrastructure improvements and to declare an emergency. The act instructed the state Department of Revenue to distribute the first round of money to fund the inventory data collection by Aug. 1. Additionally, the act states that before Aug. 1, 2022, the state is expected to distribute a portion of the total $3 million to each county.
Each county’s allocation will be calculated based on the act’s direction, by taking the total number of small structures located on township roads or on county’s secondary roads, divided by the sum of all small structures on township roads and county secondary roads in the state, and then multiplied by 100.
The inventory data is to be collected and turned in to the state by May 2022.
“Once that all gets turned in, then the state will … get the system set up, get it all evaluated, and then they’ll come out with that second round of money,” Hanson said, adding that as far as he knows, the inventory portion of the program is 100% state funded, requiring no local match to perform.
According to the act, local governments will be required to match 20% of funds allocated for the construction, rehab, or replacement of small structures.
Commissioner Kim Richards, who serves on the county’s highway and bridge committee, was pleased to hear about the new program.
“This is what we were kind of wanting to do anyway,” he said. “To find out which culverts we could use at which crossings.”
Richards and the highway committee have been pushing to expand the county’s options for replacing ailing bridges, including finding out which crossings could be replaced with culverts or low water crossings.
Brosz Engineering provided a $50,700 proposal to perform the data collection for the inventory program. Brosz is expected to begin data collection this fall.
