Butte County residents voice concerns about cannabis ordinance, demand amendments

BELLE FOURCHE –– More than four months after Butte County adopted an amended medical cannabis ordinance, a group of citizens Tuesday attended a county commission meeting to share fears and objections associated with the regulation, citing it may invite unnecessary harm to the land, resources, and safety of the rural countryside.
More than two dozen community members, including Buck Casey, a recent California transplant who served as the group’s principal speaker, attended the Feb. 15 commission meeting to voice their cannabis concerns during the public comment period of the agenda.
Casey and many of the others returned to again share apprehensions, this time requesting to be placed on the agenda for specific dialogue.
After opening the discussion with a prayer, Casey stated that he served in law enforcement for 12 years in California.
“I worked on a variety of teams from working corrections in the jail, I was a street cop, I was a gang cop, I worked heavily with narcotics,” he said. “I worked for the attorney general’s office, as well, where I conducted fraud as well as wire taps on criminal street gangs.”
Collecting information from personal experience and those of former coworkers in California, Casey shared what he considered to be troubling themes.
“Once you legalize it, the black market doesn’t just go away,” he said.
Casey primarily emphasized concerns related to issues resulting from the cultivation side of the medical cannabis. He said that he believes cultivation will be the most prevalent sector of the market that will be drawn to Butte County due to its rural environment and lack of limitation.
Land destruction, water usage, and an increase in criminal activity were atop his list of primary concerns related to cultivation.
“Initially, you guys (the county) may make some money,” he said. “Over the long run, you will have organized crime; you will have Chinese and Mexican nationals coming up and running this stuff. And they don’t care about our values.”
In his law enforcement experience, Casey said that even after marijuana was legalized, the black market was very profitable. Due to the continued opportunity to profit after legalization, Casey said he observed illegal growers flocking to rural areas seeking affordable, resource-rich land.
“They were scoping out land in rural counties to buy so they can grow their marijuana,” he said. “It doesn’t just go away because it’s legal. It’s about money, and they see a way to make profit, and they will use and abuse this area to do that.”
According to Casey, a number of criminal elements could accompany cannabis cultivation in Butte County, including money laundering, tax evasion, driving under the influence, and a number of smaller petty crimes as a byproduct of the illegal market.
Casey also predicts an uptick in violence as a result of cannabis cultivation in the county, citing that he’d dealt with and helped investigate crimes like robbery and murder related to both the legal and illegal cannabis markets, even after the state legalized its use.
“You’re going to have home invasion burglaries on card owners and home growers,” he said. “And that includes the terminally ill and those who need it.”
When considering an ordinance that governs the county’s medical cannabis establishments, Casey asked the commission to take more issues into consideration. Among the troubling potentials, he said increased drug addiction, particularly among youth; creating unsafe roads, neighborhoods, and schools; misuse and predation upon the natural resources; budgetary depletions; among others.
“I’m not naïve (enough) to think we’re going to be crimeless,” he said. “But there’s ways to limit it.”
Attempting to warn the county about the determents witnessed in other regions where cannabis legalization isn’t a new topic, and imploring that the commission endeavor to avoid similar repercussions, Casey shared an ordinance that pertains to cannabis cultivation from Riverside County, Calif.
“Marijuana cultivation in unincorporated areas of Riverside County … can adversely affect the health, safety, and wellbeing of the county residents,” he read from the ordinance. “County-wide prohibition of marijuana cultivation is proper and necessary to avoid the risks of criminal activity, degradation of natural environment, malodorous smells, and indoor electrical fire hazards that may result in unregulated marijuana cultivation.”
The state laws related to medical cannabis afforded local governments the opportunity to be more restrictive related to the industry’s establishments, Casey said.
“And I think we should take them up on that,” he said.
Ultimately, Casey’s goal is for the commission to amend its medical cannabis establishment ordinance and offered suggestions that he’d like the commission to consider.
Initiated Measure (IM) 26, which allows for the legal use of medical marijuana, was voted on and passed by voters in South Dakota with a nearly 70% margin.
The South Dakota Legislature established the laws and administrative rules related to medical cannabis establishments. For cannabis establishments looking to cultivate, manufacture, test, or dispense medical marijuana and/or its derivatives, the state Department of Health (DOH) is responsible for the administration of applications in relation to municipalities or counties with ordinances pertaining to licensure of these establishments.
South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) 34-20G places a considerable amount of authority with municipal and county governments regarding medical cannabis establishments and their licensure.
The provisions of the law empower local governments to regulate establishments in various areas.
While local jurisdictions are permitted to limit the number of medical cannabis establishments within their jurisdiction, the law details that no local government may prohibit a dispensary, meaning that at least one dispensary business must be permitted in each governing jurisdiction.
Other than one dispensary, a county or municipality are not obligated to allow any other type of medical cannabis facility to operate within its jurisdiction.
Additionally, local governments may enact ordinances governing the time, place, and manner in which establishments conduct business.
First, Casey implored the board to consider permitting only a single medical cannabis dispensary establishment.
In May 2021, Butte County adopted a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses. At that time, local governments were in a standstill awaiting the finalization and release of the DOH permitting requirements and procedures related to medical use of marijuana.
Basically, the temporary ordinance prohibited applications for a local permit or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment until the DOH promulgated the specific administrative regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72.
Additionally, the county limited the licenses available, permitting no more than two medical cannabis establishments to operate within the boundaries of Butte County at any one time. With at least one of those required to be a dispensary, that would have left just one license available within the county left for establishments interesting in cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or another dispensary.
Then, in October 2021, the county amended its ordinance. In addition to general tidying up of the document, the commission opted to alter the hours of operations permissible for establishment operations. Instead of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the commission decided a medical cannabis establishment would be permitted to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and established that no medical cannabis establishment may operate within the county on any federal or state holiday, or on days when county government offices are closed. The most significant amendment made to the ordinance related to establishment licensures. Under the modified regulation, Butte County opted to permit the issuance of one permit each for: cannabis dispensary, cannabis production facility, and cannabis testing facility for every 5,000 people who claim full-time residency in Butte County, as documented by the latest federal Census.
As for cultivation facilities, the county decided not to limit the permits available for the category.
After two public readings, official adoption, and publication in the county’s legal newspaper, the ordinance became effective on Nov. 19, 2021.
To obtain a medical cannabis establishment permit required to operate within Butte County, facilities are required to pay $15,000 worth of fees – a $5,000 nonrefundable application fee due upon making application, as well as satisfactory proof that $10,000, the final permit fee due to the county upon the state’s final issuance of a license, must be availed to the county auditor. In addition, the county requires a $5,000 renewal fee paid on an annual basis.
The fee is another topic Casey took issue with, explaining that the county should strive to be competitive with surrounding areas.
Meade County, which opted to allow only one medical cannabis establishment permit for a single dispensary, set its fees as follows: $150 nonrefundable application fee, $125,000 dispensary licensure fee, and $15,000 annual renewal fee.
In Lawrence County, a cannabis establishment license application fee runs $10,000, $5,000 of which is reimbursable for applicants to fail to obtain a registration certificate from the state DOH. According to its ordinance, the county elected to allow up to three cannabis dispensary establishments to operate within the unincorporated area of the county. The annual renewal fee is $500, which is reimbursable should the applicant fail to obtain renewed registration from the state.
The inequity in fees amongst the counties is cause for concern, Casey said.
“But what you’re going to cause in this county, especially if you leave unlimited grows (cultivations) anybody who has extensive finance (means), are you going to spend $125,000 to grow marijuana in Meade County, or are you going to spend $15,000 in Butte County,” he said. “What you’re doing is you’re not being comparable to other counties; you’re going to create an influx here because it’s cheaper.”
Making Butte County’s cannabis regulations more intentionally limited, Casey said, would allow the county to comply with the state’s requirements while keeping the industry manageable in size to mitigate the concerns.
“Medical marijuana will enslave our county if we do not push back and create safeguards,” he said.
“You may not see the destruction marijuana will have on this place that you call home,” Casey said. “But your children and your children’s children will if they stay around. There are not many places left to flee. I fled 1,300 miles. (It was) well worth it. I’m happy to be here. But I don’t want it to be like where I left.”
A handful of audience members who did not identify themselves spoke out with disagreement and unease throughout the discussion.
Commissioner James Ager stated that he was not on board with changing the ordinance to allow an unlimited number of cultivation facilities in the first place and that he would be agreeable to taking another look at the topic in favor of further limitations on the specific licensure category.
Ager inquired with Civil Attorney LeEllen McCartney whether the county could amend its establishment ordinance as the county has already certified and forwarded a handful of licensure applications to the state for final consideration.
Prior to the Tuesday meeting, the commission signed off on five certificates of compliance for four medical marijuana businesses seeking licensure – two for dispensary licenses, three for cultivation licenses, and one for a manufacturing license.
“The issue is, can we amend our ordnance to change it in such a way that it … takes away the certifications that we’ve already done,” she said. “To do that would be problematic in a couple of respects.”
Typically, McCartney said, when an issue like this arises, the board would need to grandfather an applicant that had already been approved under the prior ordinance.
“It would be difficult and problematic to pull back from those approvals at this point,” she said.
Following the discussion, and after a handful of other items on Tuesday’s agenda, the commission approved two more certificates of compliance for a pair of medical cannabis establishments: one for a cultivation license and one for a manufacturing license.
According to the 2020 Census, Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities. With applications certified and in the state’s hands for the final approval, the county has processed eight license applications: two for dispensaries, two for manufacturing, and four for cultivation.
Should the eight applications receive approval from the state, and obtain the final rubber stamping from the commission, the licenses available for dispensaries and manufacturing facilities would be filled. As of Friday, no business had applied for either of the two testing facility licenses available.
