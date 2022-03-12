Butte County rejects 4 bids on county-owned Belle Fourche properties

BELLE FOURCHE –– Butte County rejected four bids received from two entities for two separate tracts of county-owned land totaling just under 15 acres off Mill Street in Belle Fourche.
Two sealed bids were received before the deadline and opened at a Feb. 15 special meeting.
For the 6.53-acre plot of land consisting of Block 1 A in the Lensegrav Addition, two bids were received - $195,000 from D.D. Peterson Company LLC, and $1,000 per acre, totaling $65,300 from Hult Homes LLC.
Pertaining to the 7.73 acres encompassing Tract 3 of Ridges Estate, two bids were also received - $60,000 from D.A. Peterson Company LLC, and $1,000 per acre, totaling $77,300 from Hult Homes LLC.
Commissioners Kim Richards, Stan Harms, and Frank Walton were the members of the board present for the Feb. 15 bid opening. During the commission’s March 1 meeting, the commission unanimously voted to reject the bids received.
The potential sale has been the subject of a handful of discussions during county commission meetings in recent months and was hoped to be utilized for expanding housing opportunities in the Belle Fourche area.
The Pioneer spoke to Commissioner Stan Harms Friday about the bid rejections.
He declined to share the appraised value of the land, citing that legal representation advised the commission that the figure was not yet public information.
Harms said the board opted to reject the bids because they were well below the land’s appraised value.
“We can’t sell it for less than the appraised value,” he said.
Now, due to the lowball bids, Harms said the county has several options on the table should the commission decided to move forward with the sale of the properties.
“We can drop the price by 10%, we can sell it for 90% of the appraised value,” he said, adding that the county could also negotiate the sale price, hire on a realtor to handle the process, or even hold a public auction. “But, regardless of how we go about doing it, we still can’t sell it for less than 90% of that appraised value. At least that is my understanding.”
For now, Harms said the commission is putting the issue on the back burner of priorities to see how things play out in the coming months.
“I think everybody was just kind of a little bit in shock that the bids came in considerably lower than what the appraisal was,” he said. “And that we would take a couple weeks and think about it and see whether we even want to keep it on the market or not.”
