Butte County proclaims drought declaration

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission declared Tuesday that current drought conditions have created a natural disaster within the county.
The resolution was read to the commission by Vicki Greenwood, the county’s dispatch coordinator.
“All of Butte County has failed to receive adequate precipitation over the past 12 months,” she said. “… the drought conditions have had a detrimental effect on the production capabilities on the agricultural industry, which in turn, severely affects the entire local economy.”
The lack of consistent precipitation has resulted in the lack of rainwater runoff and caused livestock ponds, dams, and natural water holes to become severely depleted and abnormally low subsoil moisture, resulting in widespread crop losses, the resolution states.
The commission hopes that passing the drought emergency declaration will assist the county in procuring aid in dealing with growing water problems.
According to the county’s resolution, farmers/ranchers and local businesses might be eligible for disaster aid grand and/or low interest economic injury disaster loans from the Farm Service Agency and Small Business Administration.
The commission unanimously approved the declaration.
