Butte County moves forward with surplus, potential sale of Kling Rd. Bridge

BELLE FOURCHE –– Following three years of ongoing turmoil, the vacation of Kling Road in Butte County was affirmed, and now the Butte County Commission is moving forward with the surplus and appraisal of the closed bridge.
In December 2020, after three years of community outrage and litigation related to the road and bridge, closed since 2017, 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer sided with the county, citing that the vacation of the roadway was in the best interest of the public.
With the Jan. 14 deadline to appeal the judgement having passed with no action on behalf of the appellants, Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt spoke to the county commission during its Feb. 2 meeting, asking members to consider how they’d like to proceed with the surplus of the Kling Road Bridge.
Some of the available options, Wendt said include selling, trading, disposal, or destroy the bridge.
The county has dealt with a handful of bunk bridges in the last few decades, including the Moe, Bismarck, and Stone Lake Bridges.
Approximately 15-20 years ago, Commissioner Kim Richards said the Bismarck and Stone Lake Bridges were purchased, moved, and given new lives at their new locales. The Bismarck Bridge was purchased by the Full Throttle Saloon and moved to Sturgis to live out its life as an attraction for Rallygoers. The Stone Lake Bridge was purchased by the Newell Golf Club and was moved and repurposed on the course.
Wendt said the county surplussed the Moe Bridge around 2005-2006 and sold to a nearby landowner after having the structure appraised and the signing of release of liability agreement.
According to state statute, Wendt said that if the commission opted to sell the structure, they could either appoint three real property owners within the county to assemble an appraised value of the bridge. Or the county could pay a licensed assessor to appraise the value.
Once a value is decided upon, the county could ask for sealed bids, and accept the highest of those.
Additionally, according to SDCL 6-13-4, if the assessed value of the structure is less than $500, the county would be permitted to arrange a private party sale.
“So, I think that’s where we are … we need to appoint three people to give you a value,” Wendt said. “And if that value is under $500, then we can do a bill of sale.”
Kim Kling, former commissioner and brother to Chris Kling, the rancher who lives directly north of the closed bridge, attended the meeting on behalf of his brother.
Kling was inquiring about the process and offered some additional information.
“I don’t see how it could have a value of $500,” he said. “There’s 24 planks on it; there’s maybe 8-9 that have been replaced in the last five years.”
Wendt concurred.
“We all agree that that bridge is not in good condition,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any valuable parts on it, there’s nothing we could reuse, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it didn’t have a value of a dollar.”
Richards said it is in the county’s best interest to resume the legal procedure and get the structure off the books.
“From our standpoint, it’s a detriment,” Richards said.
After some discussion among the group, the commissioners selected Jason Hanson, with Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm; Dwayne Heidrich, highway superintendent; and Lisa Nelson, director of equalization.
Wendt recommended the commission contact those appointed individuals to arrange for a time to perform an appraisal of the structure and provide an assessed value to the county.
“And then as soon as you have that number back, then we’ll know what we can do,” she said. “If it’s under $500, then we can conduct a private sale.”
