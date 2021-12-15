Butte County hears about significant bridge deficiencies

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission heard a presentation about some of its recently inspected bridges, along with recommendations for repairs or replacement.
Doug Wessel, an engineer with Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm, presented the inspection report and findings to the commission during its Dec. 7 meeting.
The inspection report states that significant defects and deficiencies and maintenance item concerns were encountered on various county structures while performing routine bridge inspections this year. Additionally, the inspection found some structures which the report classified “under designed for today’s vehicle loads.”
The report provided the commission updates related to five bridges found to have significant concerns.
“These five structures are on the 12-month inspection cycle,” he said. “So, these are the structures that are not in the best condition.”
The first bridge within the report is a triple, 10-foot-by-five-foot reinforced box culvert, constructed in 1962, spanning the Redwater River and located approximately 9.1 miles east and 1 mile south of Belle Fourche. The structure’s westbound lane is closed due to “severe settlement and undermining of the north half of the culvert,” the report states.
Additionally, according to the report, the outlet side of the culvert is severely undermined, and the apron has “completely failed.”
The bridge has been on the county’s radar in recent years and the structure’s replacement has already been designed, bid, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. The project will be financed in part with Bridge Improvement Grant funds through the S.D. Department of Transportation.
A 141-foot, five-span timber beam and concrete double tee span structure on Mail Road located 2 miles west and 6 miles north of Nisland was the next bridge on the list to discuss. Although deteriorated timber beams have been replaced or repaired, the report states that the stability of the structure’s bearing blocks is “questionable.”
The recommendation related to the bridge from the engineering firm was to replace the timber blocking shims with a single treated plank to be fastened to the length of the bearing caps for shorter beams to bear upon.
Next, the report described 56.3-foot, three span timber beam bridge, constructed in 1960 on Riley Road approximately 6 miles west and 1.1 miles south of Newell.
“This structure is in severely poor condition,” the report states.
Two of the north backwall piles have failed and several others have moderate to severe decay or section loss and several beams also exhibit severe decay, according to the report. Additionally, the north abutment planks are severely decayed and beginning to fail.
In addition to reducing the bridge’s load limits due to “continued and advancing deterioration,” Wessel recommended that the westernmost five feet of the bridge be closed until the deteriorated abutment piles and cap are repaired or replaced.
“We believe that this structure should be replaced as soon as possible,” the report states. “Further future load rating reductions or possibly closure are imminent at the present pace of deterioration.”
The 93-foot pony truss structure, constructed in 1919, located 1 mile south and 3 miles west of Newell on Viken Road was closed for a time in July. After repairing the gussets and trusses that were in the worst condition, the bridge was reopened.
Now, the report states, the concrete deck is “severely deteriorated” with “exposed rebar that has significant section loss and has completely corroded through in spots and has severed the bar.”
As a result of the structure’s deterioration, engineers recommended that the county schedule its replacement.
“This structure was awarded a 2021 local federal bridge replacement grant in April 2021,” Wessel said, which includes funding for engineering and construction. “So, once the hydraulics (study) is done, and we figure out the type of replacement structure, you’ll go right into the replacement design and bidding.”
Lastly, the commission heard about the 75-foot six-span timber beam bridge, constructed in 1940, on Old Highway 212 approximately 20.2 miles east and 6.7 miles north of Newell.
“The structure has may splits, cracked, or crushed beams,” the report states. “The timber in much of the structure appears old and weak.”
Additionally, timber caps at the abutments and bents are decayed and/or split, causing the deck plank to break because the beams are not seated level, the report states.
“All deteriorated timber elements throughout the structure should be repaired or replaced,” according to the report. “This would include the decayed and deteriorated timber caps, beams, and pilling.”
The structure has also been awarded a federal replacement grant.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.