BELLE FOURCHE — Three of the Butte County Commissioners took the oath of office led by Judge Mike Day on Tuesday.
Those commissioners include James Ager, district one; Chad Erk, district three; and Frank Walton, district five.
BELLE FOURCHE — Three of the Butte County Commissioners took the oath of office led by Judge Mike Day on Tuesday.
Those commissioners include James Ager, district one; Chad Erk, district three; and Frank Walton, district five.
The three were elected in 2022, with their terms to begin this month.
The commissioners also nominated Stanley Harms as the commission chairman and James Ager as the commission vice-chairman.
Chad Erk started his first term as a commissioner following the oath.
“I’m excited to get in there and make some changes where we can sustain the tax base we currently have and not put any burden on our constituents in the county,” he said. “Everyone works hard for their money, so let’s work to protect it.”
Erk said that one of his main goals as a commissioner is to better maintain the county’s gravel roads.
“We have good equipment, and we have good employees. We need to use both of them to maintain our roads better,” he said.
Kim Richards, who served as a commissioner for district three for eight years, retired from his position on Tuesday.
“I feel that over those eight years we did a lot of good, and I am going to miss it. Its time for me to move on,” he said.
During his time as a commissioner, he said he was most proud of the work done in the highway department and the ambulance service.
“We really looked at the highway department and restructured it. We bought the employees the equipment they needed to do their jobs, and they were able to do so much more.”
“My first year (at the commission), we had 35 bridges that were in poor health, and it took us all eight years, but we have made a lot of progress,” said Richards. “We’ve used over $12 million in grants (to fix the bridges). We changed some from bridges to culverts, and we’ve taken a huge bite out of the problem. Almost all of the bridges have been fixed or have plans to fix them.”
Richards served as the chairman of the ambulance committee for the last eight years as well.
“We went from a volunteer service to a completely staffed, advanced life support service,” he said. “We purchased three ambulances, and we have great people. We have tried to improve their working conditions, give them the equipment they need, and let them grow.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.