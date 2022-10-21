Butte County Commission District 3

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect Butte County Commissioners for District 3.
Two candidates will be vying for one position. It is a three-year term. Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
Brad Brunner (Candidate did not submit photo)
Name and what you do for a living?
Brad Brunner. I farm and feed cattle east of Vale with my brother and my children.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I hadn’t really thought about running until I was asked to.
I do feel that I have the experience and ability to represent this district.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
My years of managing and operating a fairly large agricultural enterprise has given me experience in finance and personnel management. I’ve certainly learned to try to find solutions to complex issues and have learned to view a problem from all sides before making a decision. My years on the school board and other boards have given me the experience managing staff and budgets in a taxpayer funded entity.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I was on the school board in Newell for over 10 years, serving as chairman part of the time. I have been on the board of TREC (a nonprofit which manages Badlands Head Start/Early Head Start) for over 15 years, most of those years as chairman.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I haven’t attended any government meetings during the last year but do regularly read news articles and the minutes of most area governmental agencies.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
I think community newspapers are extremely important. Perhaps more so now than in the past. There is so much emphasis on regional and national news it is sometimes difficult to find out what is going on locally. Social media may be everywhere, but its ability to be an outlet for true unbiased local news is lacking. The two local newspapers which serve our area: The Beacon and The Pioneer, do an excellent job of keeping the northern hills communities informed.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Butte County?
I would say that highway maintenance is and always has been one of the top three issues.
Second, I would put law enforcement. The burden on county law enforcement seems to grow daily.
Third, I would say balancing the growth of the population (becoming more urban) with the need to address the rural areas of the county with competent services. There sometimes seems to be more focus on areas closer to Belle Fourche (the major population center) at the expense of the more rural eastern side of the county.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I’m not naïve enough to think that I can solve those issues. I would hope to be a voice for the rural area of the county and pursue adequately addressing the issues which are of the most importance to my district.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I think that road maintenance has gotten better in the past year although a lot more can be done to improve it. There are areas the need to be addressed, particularly in the area of time management and landowner/highway department partnerships. It seems that law enforcement in the eastern side is in a good place although more visibility would be good, although with the resources available that may be difficult.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Voters should know that while they may not agree with every decision that I would be a part of every decision is made for the benefit of the district I live in and the county as a whole. There will be times when decisions made by a board may be unpopular but that doesn’t make them wrong.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
At this time, I don’t think that we should be adopting zoning ordinances. However, that is something that needs to be continually monitors, particularly on the western, more urban side. There may soon come a time when the issue needs to be addressed. I am not in favor on infringing on a person’s right to do with their property what they want, but not at the expense of their neighbor’s ability to enjoy theirs as well.
Parts of Butte County are seeing a strain on water infrastructure. With new subdivisions planned, how should the county ensure ample water is available for those residences?
Without a lot of research, it seems that before approving any subdivision there needs to be evidence that there is plenty of water available. That would require some forecasting into the future I would imagine. The current rural water systems are reaching their limits in terms of serving very many more users, so any large subdivisions must have a plan in place, not only for water but for all utilities.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
The county appears to be doing a fairly good job of juggling increasing demands, particularly in law enforcement and the court system, with limited monetary resources. The county offices in Belle Fourche are staffed by skilled and dedicated employees who have always, in my experience, done a good job of serving the public. The sheriff’s department has provided excellent service.
Chad Erk
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Chad Erk a 4th generation rancher.
I ranch north of Newell on the family ranch I grew up on. I ranch with my brother and our families.
What motivated you to run for this office?
The motivation to run for county commissioner started with tax increases that were passed with the promise of better roads in the county. It has been 3 years and the roads are still in poor condition. I feel like there is a lot of wasteful spending going on. I feel that it is the commissioner’s job to protect the money taken from the hard-working taxpayers of our county.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
As a commissioner for the town of Newell we had to stick to a tight budget. We had to make hard decision when we needed to cut things do to lack of funds. I worked as a surveyor and inspector for the DOT for 8 years. I was in charge of many road and bridge projects while I worked there. I also worked for Brosz engineering for 5 years doing the same.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am currently the vice president of the Newell AAU wrestling club. I am a director for the Castle Rock Volunteer fire department. I was a city commissioner for the town of Newell for 3 years. I am a former Grand Knight for the St Mary’s Divine Shepard Knights of Columbus Counsil.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I haven’t attended any of the commissioner meetings, however since they have been live streamed on Facebook I have been watching those.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
I do feel that nonpartisan community newspapers are important. They are a good way to keep informed about what is happening in your community.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Butte County?
Cannabis ordinances.
The wasteful spending.
Zoning ordinances.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
More research needs to be done before more permits are allowed. This affects our whole community. These decisions not only affect us but future generations. It’s not something we should rush.
We need to be more transparent to our constituents with our spending.
Zoning ordinances limit what you are able to do on land you own and pay taxes on. There is no need for zoning ordinances in Butte County.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The current commissioners have been very good about supporting and funding our local volunteer fire departments. I feel that is something that needs to continue.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a conservative, pro-life, pro 2nd amendment Christian. I am anti recreational marijuana.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
I don’t think the county needs zoning ordinances. I am a firm believer in you pay the taxes on the land the government doesn’t need to tell you what you can or can’t do on that land.
Parts of Butte County are seeing a strain on water infrastructure. With new subdivisions planned, how should the county ensure ample water is available for those residences?
I do not believe it is the county’s responsibility to make sure there is ample water for these subdivisions.
That would be the responsibility of the developer who is doing the subdivision.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
Providing funding for the local volunteer fire departments.
