Butte County Commission approves meeting minutes amendment, chops portion by 96%

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission recently approved an amendment of a selection of its March 15 meeting minutes, carving the discussion’s official and permanent record by 96.34%.
Discussion on the topic first arose during the April 5 commission meeting when Commissioner Karrol Herman questioned the amount of detail comprised within the March 15 meeting minutes, specifically related to a medical cannabis discussion agenda item brought forward by county residents.
“I don’t think that we should publish peoples’ opinions in the paper,” Herman said, referring to the county’s obligation to publish meeting minutes in the legal newspaper. “We deal with facts here.”
More than four months after the county adopted an amended medical cannabis establishment ordinance, a group of citizens attended that March commission meeting to share fears and raise objections associated with the regulation, specifically the county’s decision consenting an unlimited number of cultivation operations, citing it may invite unnecessary harm to the land, resources, and safety of the rural countryside.
The ongoing cannabis concern dialogue originated from the Feb. 15 commission meeting when more than two dozen community members, including Buck Casey, a recent transplant from California, who served as the group’s principal speaker. At the meeting, Casey and others voiced distress during the public comment period of the meeting’s agenda.
Casey asserted that his 12 years’ worth of law enforcement service prior to moving to Butte County placed him in a uniquely qualified position to speak on the topic.
Feeling somewhat dismissed during the first meeting’s discussion, Casey and many of the others returned to again share their apprehension, this time requesting placement on the March 15 meeting agenda for specific dialogue. That time, Casey spoke for just under 43 minutes on the topic.
Casey shared information he said he’d obtained from the South Dakota Department of Health; experiences related to marijuana cultivation and the reported accompanying crime that he and his law enforcement colleagues in California combatted; and in the end, he implored the commission to safeguard the county by reinforcing the ordinance with more restrictions to be placed on cannabis establishment licensure.
During the April 5 meeting, unofficial minutes for the March 15 meeting were submitted for approval, which is a commonly carried out during the course of business at subsequent meetings.
Herman, who was absent from the March 15 meeting due to a family emergency, took issue with the format of the portion of the minutes which detailed the cannabis discussion. She communicated her disapproval of the lengthily detailed “opinions” reported in the originally proposed minutes.
According to South Dakota Codified Law 7-18-3, the “board shall publish a full and complete report of all its official proceedings at all regular and special meetings and shall publish proceedings as soon after any meeting as practicable.”
The proposed meeting minutes presented during the April 5 meeting comprised a 793-word thorough, but not exhaustive, description of Casey’s concerns and the resulting discussion.
Instead, Herman proposed that the minutes could imprecisely denote that residents spoke during the meeting, gave their opinions on the topic, and leave it at that.
Commissioner Stan Harms agreed and moved to delay the board’s approval of the minutes until the portion of the minutes in question was rewritten. Herman seconded the motion.
Commissioner James Ager advocated that the board, or Auditor Annie Reich, who prepares the minutes, seek a legal opinion from the state’s attorney’s office about how the record should be documented to comply with state law.
Herman persisted.
“Well, (being as) we have people complaining about the ‘wasteful money’ we’re spending, and this is wasteful, as far as I’m concerned,” she said. “I don’t know how the rest of you feel, but to me, this is wasteful money. Plus, people read stuff in the paper, and they expect it to be fact.”
Commission Chairman Kim Richards acknowledged that meeting minutes, once approved by the commission and published in the legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, serve as the county’s official record of action.
“This is a record of our actions,” he said. “And it wasn’t an action item, too. So, I think that has to be a consideration, too.”
The commission unanimously approved postponement of the approval until the document was redrafted.
The amended minutes were presented for the commission’s approval at the April 19 meeting.
With 764 fewer words worth of documentation of the discussion, the official record had been whittled down to 29 words.
The amended section now reads, “Buck Casey discussed information gathered from DOH, his background in law enforcement, concerns on risks of cannabis, potential petition to revise Ordinance, and took follow up questions from commissioners.”
Travis Ismay, a Butte County resident who has attended no fewer than five of the commission meetings so far this year, including on March 15, took offense to Herman’s characterization of the information provided to the commission by Casey.
“If you’d been at the meeting, you’d have known that that was not opinion,” Ismay said to Herman. “You weren’t there, and he had a lot of facts that he brought to the meeting. I don’t see why you would (strike) that from the record. It’s already been published in the newspaper.”
Herman remained unconvinced.
“My opinion is it should’ve never been published in the newspaper,” she said. “I don’t think that we should do a two-page thing in the newspaper on someone’s opinion.”
A 2,068-word news story published in the March 18 edition of the Pioneer chronicled the lengthy March 15 discussion in question.
Commissioner Frank Walton moved to approve the minutes from the March 15 and April 5 meetings. Herman seconded.
Amidst the vote on the amended minutes, Ager inquired about whether Reich sought legal advice about the layout of meeting minutes as required by state law. Reich said that she did not.
Ager said that he voted to delay approval of the minutes with the caveat of coordinating with legal counsel about how the record should be composed.
As a result, Ager voted against approving the amended minutes. He was the only dissenting vote, with the four remaining commissioners voting to approve the minutes.
