Butte County certifies another cannabis dispensary application

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission signed off on one more certificate of compliance for a medical cannabis business during its Jan. 10 meeting.
The following information about the applicant was found on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website where businesses file their articles of organization.
With an actual address listed off of Ridgemoor Drive in Rapid City, Redwater Cannabis Care, LLC., submitted an application for a dispensary facility license. Jacob Thomas Johnson is listed as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
In addition to Johnson, there are two beneficial owners listed with the Secretary of State’s office for Redwater Cannabis Care – BHCC LLC and Toni Moncur. A beneficial owner is described by the articles of organization as a “person who has or in some manner controls and equity security.”
During the Dec. 7, 2021, meeting of the county commission, the board signed off on three medical marijuana business applications – one dispensary facility, three cultivation facilities, and one manufacturing facility.
According to the Butte County’s ordinance regulating medicinal cannabis within the county, the number of licenses available for medical cannabis establishments varies depending on license type.
The county has no limit on the number of permits available for cannabis cultivation facilities. However, the ordinance states that Butte County will issue one permit for every 5,000 full-time residents, according to data from the latest federal Census, for cannabis dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
According to the 2020 Census, the Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
