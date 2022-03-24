Butte County certifies 2 more medical cannabis applications

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission signed off on two more certificates of compliance for a pair of medical cannabis establishments: one for a cultivation license and one for a manufacturing license.
During the March 15 meeting of the county commission, 1889 Farms LLC and The High Hills LLC applied for cultivation and manufacturing licenses, respectively.
Representing the businesses, Kittrick Jeffries, a former marijuana industry compliance officer and founder of Dakota Cannabis Consulting, a Rapid City-based cannabis consulting firm, addressed the commission about the two applications.
Jeffries said that the two businesses are comprised of 35 individuals who banded together in a joint cannabis venture.
“After they capped the number of licenses, we decided to come together,” he said. “That’s what 1889 Farms and The High Hills represent – 35 South Dakotans coming together to do this right.”
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website where the businesses filed their articles of organization, both companies list identical administrative information.
The High Hills and 1889 Farms list their principal addresses as 1732 Mesa Dr., in Rapid City. Underneath the field which lists the organization’s organizers, SCI Holdings LLC is listed. Jeffries is recorded as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
The commission unanimously voted to approve the applications’ certification. Commissioner Karrol Herman was absent from the March 15 meeting.
The certifications were forwarded for a security review by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Following a security signoff, the applications will be forwarded to the state for the official license selection and approval process.
According to the Butte County’s ordinance regulating medicinal cannabis within the county, the number of licenses available for medical cannabis establishments varies depending on license type.
The county has no limit on the number of permits available for cannabis cultivation facilities. However, the ordinance states that Butte County will issue one permit for every 5,000 full-time residents, according to data from the latest federal Census, for cannabis dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
According to the 2020 Census, Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities. With applications certified and in the state’s hands for the final approval, the county has processed eight license applications: two for dispensaries, two for manufacturing, and four for cultivation facilities.
Should the eight applications receive approval from the state, and obtain the final rubber stamping from the commission, the licenses available for dispensaries and manufacturing facilities would be filled. Currently, no business has applied for either of the two testing facility licenses available.
