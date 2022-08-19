Butte County caseload, violent crimes continue upward trend

BELLE FOURCHE –– Over the last handful of years, Butte County has witnessed a consistent uptick in the number of criminal cases handled by area law enforcement, raising questions about how the already financially strapped county will shoulder the burden.
During Tuesday’s Butte County Commission meeting, Deputy State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney spoke to the board on the concerning matter.
In preparation for the meeting and considering Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt’s recent announcement that she’ll soon be relocating, leaving the office down an attorney, McCartney said that her office performed a “quick, informal” comparison related to caseload in relation to last year’s stats.
She said that this year’s magistrate court docket, the division of the state’s court system which deals with minor criminal offenses and less serious civil matters, closely mirrors last year’s — approximately 116 cases by this time in 2021 and again thus far this year. However, the circuit court, which oversees more serious types of criminal cases, has so far sustained an alarming pattern of escalation in both the overall caseload numbers as well as an upsurge in documented violent crimes observed over the last decade or so.
“On the other hand, the felony docket, which also includes the Class 1 misdemeanors, is substantially higher (in comparison to last year’s stats.),” McCartney said. “Last year (at) this time, we had 195 cases pending, or that had been worked to that period of time in one way or another, this year, we’re at 238 …”
Despite the fact that the calculations were the result of an informal tally, McCartney said that an uptick of approximately 53, or roughly 25%, in felony cases has created a sizable surge in the workload handled in county’s prosecution office. And the effects of the strain can stretch across a significant period of time.
“I would note that with the (more serious types of cases handled in the circuit court), they last multiple years,” McCartney said. “For example, I’m getting ready to address one in magistrate court … that I actually worked on the first time when I was full time two years ago.”
As of Tuesday, McCartney said that Butte County had 20 people housed within the Meade County Jail, where Butte County commonly jails its inmates. Fourteen of those were incarcerated related to arrests which resulted from arrest warrants. Of the remaining six prisoners, two were being held on drug charges; one related to burglary; one for sex with a minor, obstruction of justice, and assault on a law enforcement officer; and two related to aggravated assault cases.
“We did have a pretty substantial (Sturgis Motorcycle) Rally drug bust with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin … it was a lot of drugs,” she added.
In addition to the commission meeting, McCartney said that the county held its monthly grand jury proceedings Tuesday. A grand jury comprises a select group of area citizens who are empowered by law to conduct legal proceedings who investigate potential criminal conduct and determine whether criminal charges should be brought against an alleged offender.
Tuesday’s inquiry involved the jury’s overseeing of 24 total cases.
“It was a very lengthy one,” McCartney said. “Some of these are pretty serious. We had three different rape cases, we had several possessions of drugs, simple assaults on law enforcement officer, aggravated assaults, a couple of burglaries, a couple of thefts and forgeries.”
As the area’s growth, demographics, and the criminal elements within it continue to evolve going forward, McCartney highlighted how the pervasively upward trends can ramp up levels of concern for the public, the county, and her office.
In the handful of years that McCartney has been employed with the county, a number of criminal characteristics and prosecutorial handlings of the region’s caseload has gotten significantly more complex.
“… while there were exceptions, the majority of our felony cases were (related to) possession of controlled substances, distribution of drugs, that kind of thing,” she said. “But we’re seeing a lot more violent offenses and we’re seeing a lot more sexual offenses than what we used to see. The cases are getting quite a bit more complex and complicated.”
