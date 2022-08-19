Butte County caseload, violent crimes continue upward trend

Courtesy photo

BELLE FOURCHE –– Over the last handful of years, Butte County has witnessed a consistent uptick in the number of criminal cases handled by area law enforcement, raising questions about how the already financially strapped county will shoulder the burden.   

During Tuesday’s Butte County Commission meeting, Deputy State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney spoke to the board on the concerning matter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.