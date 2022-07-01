BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s State Street and Sixth Avenue were the scene Thursday of a reenactment of the June 28, 1897, robbery of the Butte County Bank by the Curry Gang which included notorious colorful rogue outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
After the railroad arrived in Belle Fourche, the town had become prosperous as being a loading point for cattle and later sheep. The bank was indeed robbed at gunpoint, but the crew were unsuccessful in that they only made off with about $100 rather than the $30,000 they estimated they would take.
Thursday’s colorful reenactment showcased in downtown was the first of its kind this year, hosted by Belle Fourche Walking History and Promotion, Inc.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.