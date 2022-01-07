Butte County appoints new auditor

BELLE FOURCHE –– Annie Reich, of Belle Fourche, has been appointed to serve as the Butte County auditor, with a start date of Jan. 18.
During a Dec. 31 special meeting, the Butte County Commission voted to appoint Reich, who is a Belle Fourche City Councilmember, to fill the position vacated Nov. 5 by former Auditor Elaine Jensen, who worked for the county for 17 years.
To make the decision, the commission executed a secret ballot, allowing the commissioners to cast votes either in favor or against Reich’s hiring. Butte County Civil Attorney LeEllen McCartney read the results following the vote — four commissioners in favor and one against.
Additionally, the commission voted to approve a $57,758.74 base salary for Reich with a supplementary $12,000 salary for “additional duties” as required by the commission.
In addition to serving as the county’s keeper of records and accounts, the Butte County auditor has historically served as the commission’s assistant, the county’s human resources manager, and other duties as needed, warranting the additional compensation.
According to the county’s job announcement, the Butte County auditor position serves as the watchdog of county funds and accounting records, establishes levies, apportioning tax collections, preparation and maintenance of the county’s annual budget, coordination and oversight related to county contracts, managing and overseeing election processes and records, and more.
Reich, who has served as Belle Fourche Ward 2 city councilmembers since 2019, told the Pioneer Thursday that she is excited for the opportunity to embark upon a new chapter in her professional life.
Reich has worked as a NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation) compliance analyst for nearly 14 years with Black Hills Energy.
Her current position is responsible for aligning the company’s efforts in meeting federally mandated standards and compliance by analyzing reliability and security controls.
Reich said she has garnered financial and managerial experience throughout her working history.
Her experience on the city council has improved her understanding and practical experience related to governmental budgetary practices
“It’s been a really great experience; I’ve learned a lot,” Reich said of her council experience. “That’s probably the biggest learning curve that anybody that runs for an office like this can achieve – just going through that whole budget process. People don’t understand how much goes into it and how many people are involved.”
Although she was not specifically seeking another elected position, Reich said she was in search of opportunity when the auditor position became vacant.
“I had been looking for an opportunity to grow professionally,” she said, adding that she earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Black Hills State University (BHSU) in 2018.
Desiring to put her degree to use, combined with feeling like the opportunity to do so was not available at her current job, Reich said she felt pulled to explore and later apply for the potential prospect with the county.
“I was looking for those opportunities, and it just happened that the opportunity that fit the best was outside of the company I’ve worked for for almost 14 years,” she said. “I just thought it was a great fit, it was a great opportunity, and I can’t pass opportunities like that up.”
As she finishes out her tenure in her current position and in preparation for the transition to the county, Reich said she’s been researching and working to familiarize herself with various state laws which mandate and oversee auditor procedures, including the management and coordination of elections within the county.
“Of course, I’ve been on one end of the election process,” she said, referring to running for an elected position. “And I’m really hyped to learn more about that.”
“I’m always looking to learn and grow,” she said.
At age 53 and with three adult children, ages 31, 29, and 26, and three grandchildren, Reich was actively pursuing such opportunities. She said she graduated from BHSU with her bachelor’s degree the day after her 50th birthday.
Reich said project management and continuous business process improvement are two of her professional strengths and assets that she hopes to employ in her new county position.
“I feel like they could really use that kind of experience in the county office, as well,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing that. … I’ll be able to supervise people, which is something I’ve been looking forward to doing, too.”
Reich said she looks forward to the team environment of coordinating with other county staff and the county commission.
“I like having a team of people that have diverse backgrounds and different outlooks; I think that’s really important in a team,” she said.
Reich’s term on the Belle Fourche City Council will expire this spring. She said she does not intend to seek reelection.
She said she takes her role as an elected official for the city of Belle Fourche very seriously and acknowledged that it takes a level of commitment that she doesn’t feel she would have to spare in addition to working to understand and develop the working routine and atmosphere she hopes to bring to the auditor’s office.
“There’s a really huge learning curve for me,” she said. “And I think it’s important for the office to see me there.”
However, Reich said that she plans to remain open about future opportunities to run for elected office in other capacities.
The county commission appointed Reich to fill the county auditor seat. However, if Reich wishes to retain the elected auditor position, she will be required to run for election in spring 2023 election, when Jensen’s elected term will expire.
