Butte County adopts redistricting resolution

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission adopted a resolution which provided for the decennial revision of county district boundaries during its Feb. 1 meeting, officially concluding the once-a-decade redistricting process.
The commission approved its updated redistricting plan and new boundary map in late 2021. However, it was later discovered that the county missed an important step related to its adoption of the redistricting plan, as state law requires that an adopted resolution accompany the related approvals to serve as the official documentation of the board’s decision. At the time of the plan’s initial approval, a resolution had not yet been prepared, explaining the two-month delay.
In accordance with state law, a resolution passed by a governing body officially takes effect 20 days after its publication in the legal newspaper, unless suspended by operation of a referendum.
During the Dec. 7, 2021, meeting of the county commission, the board was presented with three redistricting options to consider during its Dec. 7 meeting. The process was driven by the results of the 2020 Census, released earlier this year. The county’s former district map was performed in 2010 and was later approved by the county in 2012.
Since that time, according to the 2020 Census, the county population grew by 1.31% from 10,110 in 2010, to 10,243.
The commission considered the options, which varied primarily in the district boundary lines.
The primary district affected by the new boundaries is District 3, represented by Commission Chairman Kim Richards, pushing his representation more northward and westward.
The board opted for the first of three boundary map options, citing that it represented the least amount of changes option related to the five district area boundaries.
Lisa Nelson, deputy auditor, has coordinated the redistricting effort alongside a GIS (geographic information system) specialist. In January, the Pioneer spoke to Nelson to highlight the population and boundary fluctuations resulting from the freshly-adopted redistricting plan and map.
District 1, currently represented by Commissioner James Ager, grew in population from 2,037 to 2,070. The district’s boundary lines lost some area north of Belle Fourche along U.S. Highway 85 which is now incorporated within District 3, and a portion of the area between Sourdough Road and S.D. Highway 34 west to Gray Road which now lays within Harm’s District 4.
District 2, currently represented by Commissioner Karrol Herman, experienced a slight declined in population from 2,035 in 2012 to 2,024 in 2020. As for the District 2 boundaries, Nelson said that the area borders changed very minimally.
The population within the new boundaries for District 3, currently represented by Richards, also grew following the recent Census, going from 1,922 in 2012 to 2,020 in 2020. The district’s boundary lines moved generally northwest, absorbing areas that typically fell within District 1 boundaries.
In District 4, currently represented by Commissioner Stan Harms, lost a small number of residents within the new boundaries, dropping from 2,092 in 2012 to 2,085 in 2020. Except for minor movement related to the boundary lines, the primary difference to District 4 is the previously mentioned area between Sourdough Road and S.D. Highway 34 that exchanged between Districts 1 to 4.
Lastly, District 5, currently represented by Commissioner Frank Walton, grew from 2,024 residents in 2012 to 2,044, and the district’s western boundary moved more westward, encompassing more of S.D. Highway 212 west of Belle Fourche. That portion of town was formerly within District 1.
