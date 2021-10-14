Butte County adopts 5-year road and bridge plan

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission Tuesday approved its five-year road plan Tuesday outlining its intentions for the county roadways throughout 2022-2026.
Since 2015, the county has participated in the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program through the state of South Dakota for major rehabilitation and structure replacement.
To get a piece of the $15 million pie awarded annually for bridge and road repairs, counties are required to create and maintain a five-year road and bridge plan delineating proposed county road and bridge improvement plans.
According to a 2015 report, one in five of the county’s bridges is in dire need of repair or replacement and another 20 bridges are not far behind. In other words, of the county’s 100 bridge’s, half of them are in need of almost immediate attention.
With all 66 of the state’s counties competing for the same funding it makes it difficult for smaller counties, or counties with smaller budgets, to reel in funds.
Maintaining the five-year road and bridge plan assists with prioritizing the county’s most dire bridges.
According to the approved plan, 25 miles of graveling estimated to cost $250,000.
In 2022, the county plan involves the following bridge projects:
• Preliminary engineering – Dillinger Road Bridge, $64,000, $12,800 of which is the county’s responsibility; the remaining $51,200 will be paid by the BIG program.
• Preliminary engineering – Vallery Road Bridge, $64,000, which again, the county will shoulder $12,800 of the costs
• Preliminary Engineering – Viken Road Bridge, $64,300, $12,860 will fall on the county and the federal bridge program will cover the rest
• Preservation – Whitewood Valley Road Bridge, $214,000, with Butte County’s share totaling $42,800, and the state covering the rest
• Replacement – Helmer Road Bridge, joint STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program) project with Lawrence County as the bridge straddles the county line, $940,000, of which Butte County would be responsible for $94,000
• Replacement – Snoma Road Bridge, $728,650, with the county responsible for $145,730 and the state covering the remaining costs
• Replacement – Orman Road Bridge, $975,000, $275,278 of which will be shouldered by the county and the federal bridge program covering the rest
