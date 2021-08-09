Butte Co. working to think outside the box on bridge issues

BUTTE COUNTY — With 96 bridges, many of which are nearing the ends of their useful lives, and more than $30 million worth of necessary bridge expenses knocking on the county’s door, the Butte County Commission Tuesday continued work to find bridge alternatives.
Riley Road Bridge
On Tuesday, the county approved the placement of two culverts in place of a worn bridge over Owl Creek on Riley Road located just north of Five F Feeders feedlot outside of Nisland.
According to the county’s 2020 bridge inspection performed by Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm, yielded significant findings.
The bridge is a 56.3-food three span timber beam structure located 6 miles west and 1.1 miles south of Newell. The inspection report states the structure is in poor condition with two failing piles on the north back wall and several others with moderate to severe decay. In addition, the north abutment cap is also split. The inspectors recommended that the westernmost 5 feet of the bridge be closed until the deteriorated north abutment piles and cap are repaired or replaced.
Dwayne Heidrich, the county’s highway superintendent, Mainline Contracting’s quote included the hauling and installation of two 10-by-10-foot precast box culverts which are already owned by the county and install cutoff walls. The $62,250 quote from Mainline includes the costs of transporting and utilizing a crane to set the culverts.
Heidrich said he and his crew will take the old bridge out and any other work not included in the quote.
Heidrich estimated that to replace the structure with a new bridge, the county would likely pay more than $400,000.
“This was kind of our plan when we looked at bridges,” Commissioner Kim Richards said.
Richards, one of the commission’s highway committee members, told the board that utilizing culverts in place of bridges when appropriate is part of the county’s plan to catch up on the overwhelming number of deteriorated bridges at a considerable cost savings.
Next, the commission considered a $9,262.80 supply quote from Forterra Pipe & Precast, also out of Rapid City. Among the items included in the quote are tie bolts, seal wrapping, filter fabric, epoxy, and concrete to be installed on each end of the culverts to keep the water from undermining that portion of the structure.
The board unanimously voted to approve the quotes from Mainline and Forterra.
Heidrich said he is hoping that work on the Riley Road bridge will begin around the end of September or mid-October.
Orman Road Bridge
Following the Riley Road Bridge issues, the commission moved on to authorizing bid letting for the Orman Road Bridge over Horse Creek.
The 66-foot-long structure was reduced to one-lane traffic following a May 2019 flash flooding that washed out part of the deck of the bridge, leaving several large holes in the roadway.
A bridge inspection report dated June 11, 2019, stated that the inspector observed a “significant amount of distortion and splitting in some of the timbers underneath the structure.” Additionally, the engineer observed a dip in the bridge deck that was evident along the north side of the structure with the low point being at the north end of the structure.
The bridge was closed in February 2020 and later removed to make way for its replacement.
In 2019, Butte County, in conjunction with Meade and Lawrence counties, was awarded a total of $2.24 million for the combined bridge project called the West River Counties Bridge Replacement Project. The Orman Road Bridge was among the project’s four bridges slated for replacement.
The commission approved the bid letting. Work to replace the Orman Road Bridge is scheduled to be performed next summer. The project is estimated to cost just under $1,000,000.
Palo Road Bridge
The Palo Road Bridge is a 61-year-old structure located east of Newell that was closed in April 2018. In 2019, the commission asked Jason Hanson, with Brosz Engineering, to assemble a bridge repair and preservation plan for the county to utilize to extend the life expectancy of its structures by 10 or more years. He presented it to them in June 2019.
The Palo Road Bridge was one of seven structures on the list that have been closed indefinitely due to overall condition.
The commission requested that Brosz assist the board to seek preservation options for the bridge.
On Tuesday, the commission reviewed and approved a proposal from the engineering firm to perform a field survey and hydraulic analysis to determine whether box culverts or another suitable replacement option could be used in place of a bridge. The approved proposal stated the services were not to exceed $9,500.
Following the completion of the studies and report, Hanson is expected to return to the commission with recommendations.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.