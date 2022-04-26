Butte Co. to hold quarterly evening meetings for duration of 2022

BELLE FOURCHE — With weeks’ worth of back-and forth, and numerous members of the public voicing support for the topic, the Butte County Commission April 19 voted 4-1 to hold quarterly evening meetings to accommodate residents who are unable to attend the commonly daytime agendas.
Commissioner Frank Walton, who voted against evening meetings in recent weeks, brought the topic to the commission for reconsideration.
“I’m willing to make a compromise …,” he said.
Travis Ismay, a county resident, inquired why some members of the commission were so closed on the issue when other governmental entities, such as the city of Belle Fourche, are able to accommodate evening meetings.
“What is the difference between having them in the day and having them at night?” he asked. “The only difference is (that) not as many people are going to be able to be there to voice their opinion.”
Walton, who said he’s currently serving his 19th year on the commission, said that the commission meetings have been held in the daytime for as long as he can remember.
Commission Chairman Kim Richards again voiced concerns related to matters of business being unnecessarily delayed, potentially impacting both the county and members of the public awaiting action to be taken on an issue.
Another county resident, Connie Ismay, also voice concerns about the topic, specifically related to accommodating the county’s agricultural community.
“Your ranchers are so busy throughout the day. They have to get done with tilling, they have to take care of livestock and stuff like that,” she said. “A lot of people that you have in town work from 9-5. They will not be able to get here because they’re so short-staffed at your day-to-day jobs … that even if they did ask for time off to come here, they wouldn’t be allowed to.”
Walton moved, proposing that the commission hold evening meetings on a quarterly basis.
Commissioner James Ager seconded. The ensuing vote was split 4-1, with Commissioner Stan Harms voting against the change.
The topic has been the subject of conversations in the last handful of meetings and resulted in a split 3-2 vote against evening meeting during the April 5 meeting of the commission.
Traditionally, the county commission has held its monthly meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
The board’s first meeting of each month has typically been the longer of the two, usually beginning at 9:30 a.m. and wrapping up sometime in the afternoon, with a lunch break from noon to 1:30 p.m. The second meeting of the month most often begins at approximately 1 p.m. and spans through the afternoon, depending on the volume of items on the agenda.
At its Jan. 10 meeting, the commission voted to, on a trial basis, hold the second meeting of each month of February and March in the evening, beginning at 6 p.m., instead of the typical 1 p.m. meeting commencement.
The county held evening meetings at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and March 15, which were both well attended. In fact, both meetings drew so many attendees which necessitated a venue change, moving the meeting upstairs into the county courtroom to house the crowds.
However, each of the two evening meetings held so far this year hosted discussion about medical cannabis, during which many of the attendees spoke against the county’s handling of the topic.
For now, the county will host three more quarterly commission meetings in the evening, slated for June 21, Sept. 20, and Dec. 20.
