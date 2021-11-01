Butte Co. recoups more than $250K worth of back taxes in 3 years

BELLE FOURCHE –– Since Butte County began selling tax certificates in 2018, the county has recouped $253,201.74 worth of overdue property taxes.
“When property taxes are not paid by the property owner, the entire community suffers,” Treasurer Debbie Lensegrav told the Pioneer via email Friday. “As taxpayers, it is our responsibility to help our community thrive and grow.”
In three years, the sales have made a significant dent in the more than half a million dollars’ worth of overdue property taxes that had accrued by 2018.
Property taxes help fund county, city, and school budgets, and when property owners fail to pay their property taxes, it is the county’s responsibility to recoup the lost revenue.
As their name implies, tax certificates are liens that attach directly to the underlying real estate. The liens remain on the property until the owner pays the delinquent tax amount or an investor purchases the tax lien.
Counties in South Dakota have the option to either hold public auctions of the lien certificates, or, as Butte County had historically chosen to do, the county automatically becomes the certificate holder.
Due to staffing concerns, Butte County operated in this manner for a number of years prior to 2018. At that time, because the county was in possession of tax certificates for which the taxes, assessments, penalties, and interest total more than $500,000, the county commission, in coordination with Lensegrav’s office and the state’s attorney’s office, worked to pursue the adoption of public auctions to help generate the lost tax income.
In April 2017, the commission adopted a resolution that authorizes the county to publish delinquent property taxes owed to the county and sell the certificates and tax deeds based on those delinquencies via public auctions.
Adoption of the resolution authorized the county treasurer to publish the names, addresses, and amounts of taxes, penalties, and interest owed to the county.
Purchasing a tax certificate does not make a buyer the owner of the property. According to South Dakota Codified Law, if a tax certificate is purchased and not redeemed by the property owner within three years, the owner or holder of the tax certificate may proceed with another process to procure a tax deed on the real property. Property owners can redeem a tax certificate by paying the back taxes owed to the county. When a property owner settles up with the county, Lensegrav’s office reimburses the tax certificate purchaser, and the tax certificate will be considered redeemed or cancelled.
So, what happens to the funds recovered from the sale of tax certificates?
“The tax certificate is purchased in the amount of tax due on the parcel, plus penalty and interest,” Lensegrav said. “The tax and interest are apportioned to the tax authorities the same way as if the property owner would have paid the tax (at the time they were due). The penalty portion covers the cost of publishing the delinquent tax in the newspaper and tax certificate preparation fees.”
Tax certificate sales are held on the third Monday of December annually.
The following figures were provided by Lensegrav to the Pioneer.
When the county held its first tax certificate sale in 2018, 139 were issued, 78 were sold, totaling $93,643.48 in taxes.
During the 2019 sale, 130 certificates were issued, 59 sold, recovering $84,441.02.
In 2020, 97 certificates were issued, 64 sold, totaling $75,117.24.
Over the course of three years, 201 tax certificates were sold, bolstering the county coffers by $253,201.74.
Overall, although the new tax certificate sales method is a detailed and time-consuming process, Lensegrav said it has been a great benefit to the county.
“We have learned a lot since we first began with the tax certificate sale in 2018,” she said, adding that there has been a learning curve and many details to stay on top of, increasing the workload on she and her staff.
In addition to learning and keeping up with another detailed tax-related procedure, Lensegrav said she and her staff have worked hard to maintain the other duties of her office.
“… but I do feel we have adjusted well to the process,” she said.
“As with any Treasurer’s office, we are extremely busy the months of October (through) December collecting taxes, sending out delinquent notices to the property owner, preparing the delinquent tax list for publication, and preparing for the tax certificate sale,” Lensegrav said. “All the paperwork involved with the tax certificate sale, purchased certificates, and non-purchased certificates can be overwhelming, but we have done well.”
Because the procedure is rooted in state law, Lensegrav said her office relies on the state’s attorney’s office for guidance and clarification, when needed. She expressed appreciation for that cooperative relationship.
“They (staff in the state’s attorney’s office) have made sure we are correctly following through with the process and prepare the tax deed for the purchasers,” she said. “They are also working on the list of unpurchased tax certificates and preparing to move forward with Butte County taking those properties by tax deed.”
Prior to the 2018 sale, Lensegrav said the county had 153 tax certificates available for purchase, totaling $684,614.16. Since then, she said that approximately 109 tax certificates have been purchased or redeemed, leaving 44, valuing $105,353.27, currently available.
This year’s tax sale will be held on Dec. 20.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.