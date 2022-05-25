Butte Co. holds 1st reading on amended medical cannabis ordinance

BELLE FOURCHE –– Medical marijuana operations and the potential ramifications that could follow have been the subjects of discussion in Butte County for many months, and during a Tuesday special meeting, the Butte County Commission held a first reading to amend its medical cannabis ordinance.
The bulk of the substantive changes involved limiting cannabis cultivation permits and the addition of language to forbid cannabis establishments to operate within 1,000 feet of any residence and other prohibited structures.
LeEllen McCartney, the commission’s civil attorney, presented the changes that she’d made to the ordinance, based on the board’s guidance and concerns expressed in recent discussions. Additionally, she said that she updated the ordinance based on legislative changes which are set to be enacted statewide July 1.
“The first sort of major amendment we’ve got is … under place of operation,” McCartney said, referring to the section of the county’s document that the change falls within.
The county’s current ordinance regulates that “no medical cannabis establishment may operate within (1,000 feet) of a public or private school, including in-home daycare establishments.”
The amended addition lays out that a medical cannabis establishment is not permitted to operate fewer than 1,000-feet from any residence, religious institution, public park, licensed or certified in-home daycare, or licensed in-home foster care.
Additionally, she said she added a subsection to permit an owner or operator of a medical cannabis establishment to have a residence within the 1,000-foot setback requirement.
“The reason for that being is that if you are an owner or an operator of a facility, you may want to have somebody very close overnight,” she said, explaining that owners or operators may wish to have someone nearby in the overnight hours for security concerns. “So, we want to have them allowed to live closer to their establishment than the general residential setback.”
The next addition to the ordinance deals with property taxes. McCartney said that no medical cannabis establishment permit will be issued to a facility in which an owner or operator owes taxes to the county or state. That section of the regulation also applies to establishments utilizing leased land upon which back taxes are owed.
“Nor will a permit (be) issued to a medical cannabis establishment of any type (which) is operating on land rented from another if the renter owes property or other taxes to Butte County or if Butte County has a lien for any reason against the renter,” McCartney said.
“The main idea there is that if you’re setting up one of these businesses, we want to make sure that property taxes are due and current, and that any lien owed to the property is due and current,” she said.
This section and others of the amendments proposed were modeled after the county’s process for dealing with liquor licenses, McCartney said.
The county initially adopted a temporary medical cannabis establishment ordinance in June 2021. At that time, the county opted to prohibit any more than two medical cannabis establishment facilities to operate within the county at any given time. In accordance with state law, at least one of the two permitted facilities was required to be a dispensary.
Then, in October 2021, the commission adopted an amended its ordinance, which is still technically in place today.
The amended document sported several changes to the regulation. The primary difference represented an increased number of licenses available for medical cannabis establishments, which varied depending on the license type.
The ordinance states that Butte County will issue one permit for every 5,000 full-time residents, according to data from the latest federal Census, for cannabis dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
According to the 2020 Census, Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities. As for cultivation facilities, the county opted not to limit the number of permits available.
That has become a contentious issue among some county residents who have concerns about unlimited cultivation operations creating unnecessary harm to the land, resources, and safety of the rural countryside.
Limiting the number of permitted cultivation facilities has been the subject of discussion, and often strife, in most of the county commission meetings this year. Concerns from the public and commissioners prodded the commission to call Tuesday’s special meeting in an effort to slow the inflow of cannabis cultivation facility applicants.
The proposed amendments to the ordinance included a cap on the number of cultivation facilities permitted within the county. That amendment stated, “In no event, shall the number of (cultivation) permits exceed five in number.”
“If you want to limit it to five, obviously anybody that’s already got a permit or a license will be grandfathered in on the old (ordinance),” McCartney said.
So far, Butte County has certified and passed on just over a dozen medical establishment permit applications to the state for final consideration - three for dispensaries, three for manufacturing, and seven for cultivation facilities.
“Certainly, we can amend that to say that from the time that (the ordinance) is approved, plus 20 days (for state-mandated legal publication requirements prior to the regulation’s effectively), that there will be no more than five (permits issued),” McCartney said. “That way, if any of those seven turns in one of their permits, we won’t reissue it until there’s less than five (establishments).”
The capping of cultivation establishments at five was proposed and discussed by Commissioner Frank Walton at the county’s May 17 meeting.
“I agree with Frank on that,” Commissioner Karrol Herman said Tuesday.
Commission Chairman Kim Richards asked a question of McCartney, trying to ensure that he understood the limit.
“So, what you’re saying is that we can limit it at five, but if we get seven (establishments which were already certified by the county up and operating) grandfathered in, we don’t have any control over that?” he asked.
McCartney affirmed Richards’ sentiment.
“That’s correct,” she said.
Commissioners Richards, Stan Harms, and James Ager concurred. To ensure that there was a consensus by the commissioners, McCartney asked that official action be taken which would instruct her amendment limiting cultivation operation permits to five.
Walton moved to approve the limitation and Herman seconded, followed by a unanimous vote in favor of the amendment.
As for the remaining changes made to the ordinance, McCartney said that many of the other amendments were common editing and tidying up the document’s formatting.
The county commission is slated to hold the ordinance’s second reading during its June 10 meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the commissioner room on the second floor of the Butte County Courthouse in Belle Fourche.
State gives 2nd Butte Co. facility the green light
Last month, Black Hills Bud, LLC became the first medical cannabis establishment to receive state licensure to operate within Butte County. According to Ed Reilly, one of the owners and the chief financial officer of Black Hills Bud, told the Pioneer that the facility is slated to be a greenhouse structure located south of Newell on U.S. Highway 79. He said the company is currently constructing the facility and hopes to have production underway soon.
Recently, the state issued the county’s second medical cannabis establishment license, a dispensary license, to Redwater Cannabis Care.
The county commission signed off on Redwater Cannabis Care’s certificate of compliance at its Jan. 10 meeting.
With an actual address listed off of Ridgemoor Drive in Rapid City, Redwater Cannabis Care, LLC., submitted an application for a dispensary facility license. Jacob Thomas Johnson is listed as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
In addition to Johnson, there are two beneficial owners listed with the Secretary of State’s office for Redwater Cannabis Care – BHCC LLC and Toni Moncur. A beneficial owner is described by the articles of organization as a “person who has or in some manner controls and equity security.”
