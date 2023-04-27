BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission approved updates to the Highway Department’s cattle guard policy April 18.
Of the 360 cattle guards in the county, 225 are located on county roads, and until now, landowners were responsible for installing, repairing, and cleaning those located on county roads.
“We (the highway department) met with the landowners and tried to come to an agreement that worked for everybody,” said Lori Johnston, the Butte County highway administrative assistant. “So now they (landowners) buy the cattle guard and concrete abutments, and we will maintain them and take care of them.”
For those who wish to install a cattle guard on a county road, they still have to go through an application and approval process through the Butte County Commission.
Additionally, those with cattle guards deemed irreparable by the Butte County Highway Department will be given a 30-day notice to replace their existing cattle guard. In this case, landowners will still be responsible for buying the cattle guard and concrete abutments.
New and replaced cattle guards must meet the following specifications:
• A minimum of 7 feet wide and 24 feet long for county primary roads
• A minimum of 7 feet wide and 20 feet long for county secondary roads
• Have concrete abutments and metal tops
• Have tubing that is round or square with cross members every two feet on center
• Only have wrap around straps on top of the rails running parallel to the road
• Be heavy enough to meet HS20-44 loads
• And, if the landowner constructs their own cattle guard, they must provide proof that the cattle guard is certified with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
All maintenance and cleaning of cattle guards will be scheduled by the Butte County Highway Department.
