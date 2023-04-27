bhp news.jpg

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission approved updates to the Highway Department’s cattle guard policy April 18.

Of the 360 cattle guards in the county, 225 are located on county roads, and until now, landowners were responsible for installing, repairing, and cleaning those located on county roads.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.