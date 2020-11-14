Butte Co. considering proactive steps to avoid adding to its bridge backlog

BUTTE COUNTY –– Everyone has heard the adage that the way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. In an effort to avoid being overwhelmed by the county’s daunting bridge conditions, the Butte County Commission is applying that acumen to accomplish the outwardly insurmountable by taking on a little at a time.
With more than $30 million worth of necessary bridge expenses knocking on the county’s door, the commission is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
During the Oct. 20 county commission meeting, the board was presented with the most recent bridge inspection report for the 2020 inspection cycle. Within the report, engineers provide their critical findings intended to draw attention to encountered defects and deficiencies that may pose potential safety concerns. The list included 15 structures. The Youngberg Road and Riley Road bridges were both on the list.
The Youngberg Bridge was the first to be discussed during the Nov. 5 commission meeting. Dwayne Heidrich, the county’s highway superintendent, told the commission that, compared to many other bridges in the county, its fixes are relatively minimal.
“There’s six beams underneath there that are wooden, and the rest are steel,” he said. “So, we need to replace (the) six wooden ones with steel, and then redeck it, and then that bridge will go back to full strength again.”
According to the inspection report, the 33-foot single span steel beam bridge, constructed in 1945 and located 2.8 miles south and 3 miles east of Newell is rated in fair condition with split beams showing signs of decay and stressed at the coped ends. Additionally, the southeast wing wall is bowing and is near failure. The inspectors recommended consideration be given to replacing all the timber beams with steel.
“What I was proposing was to give me permission to have the bridge inspector order (the steel beams), so that way he got the right strength and what we were supposed to put in there for the specs,” Heidrich said.
Heidrich estimated the structure to have between 25-30 total beams, six of them being constructed out of wood. The remaining beams are steel. He said he was confused why the bridge was constructed in such a way, considering the six wooden beams are positioned directly beneath where a vehicle’s tires would travel, increasing the amount of wear and damage.
Heidrich said that in a recent video taken underneath the bridge, as a vehicle passed over the structure, a cracked beam opens up and then closes as the bridge flexes from the vehicle’s weight.
With nearly a dozen county bridges closed since 2015, Commissioner Kim Richards said he’d like to avoid this structure following in suit.
“The other thing is, we rated it down (lowered the weight limit) but how long before they (engineers recommend to) close it,” he said.
Heidrich said that it is especially necessary due to its farm-to-market route nature and following the 2018 closure of the nearby Palo Road Bridge.
“It’s critical to those people in that area,” Richards added.
Prior to the recent inspection, Heidrich said the bridge had a posted weight limit of 24 tons for a single-axled vehicles and 40 tons for tandem-axled vehicles. Following the latest inspection report, Heidrich said the limit has been lowered to 6 tons for single axle and 10 tons for tandem.
“So, if we put the steel back in there, it’ll bring it (weight limit) back up,” he said.
Although he’s not sure how much the new beams will cost, Heidrich said he’d already called Jason Hanson, with Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm, to seek those figures. He said he had not yet heard back.
According to a May 6, 2020, report about bridge costs prepared by HDR Engineering, headquartered out of Omaha, Neb., steel beams currently average between $100-$400 per square foot nationally, depending on the type of steel utilized.
Heidrich estimated each beam to be approximately 36 feet in length. Using HDR’s figures, six beams would cost the county between $21,600 to $86,400.
In addition to new steel beams, the county would also incur some expense related to replacing the bridge’s decking. Heidrich said he likely has some of the materials needed for that part of the job.
Commissioner James Ager had some reservations about approving the purchase before knowing how expensive the procurement could be.
“Two weeks isn’t going to hurt anything to get a cost,” he said, asking that estimates be obtained and presented to the commission at its next meeting.
“Well, it (the cost for materials) can’t cost as much as a new bridge,” Commission Chairman Stan Harms said. “And if it’ll bring it back to full strength, I think we need to do it, personally.”
Richards mirrored Harms’ sentiment.
“I agree with Stan (Harms), that’s a $200,000 bridge minimum,” he said.
“Well, if it’s already got that many steel beams in it and we only have to put six in … there’s no sense in letting that bridge go until we have to replace it,” Commissioner Karrol Herman said.
“I don’t think there’s any choice then,” Harms said. “We can wait two weeks, but I don’t think there’s any choice that we’ve got to save that bridge …”
But, with Heidrich and his highway crew doing the work, Richards said the county would save a decent chunk of change. And soon, as Heidrich said his department would have time to work on the repairs this winter.
The commission asked Heidrich to do more research into pricing steel beams and bring the issue back before the commission at its Nov. 17 meeting.
Although the county may be able to get by with relatively minimal work to repair the Youngberg Road Bridge, the Riley Road Bridge is another story.
“It needs a lot of work done to it,” Heidrich said, adding that he’d recently visited the bridge with Richards and Herman to see the damage firsthand.
The bridge is a 56.3-food three span timber beam structure located 6 miles west and 1.1 miles south of Newell. The inspection report states the structure is in poor condition with two failing piles on the north back wall and several others with moderate to severe decay. In addition, the north abutment cap is also split. The inspectors recommended that the westernmost 5 feet of the bridge be closed until the deteriorated north abutment piles and cap are repaired or replaced.
Heidrich said he’d like to talk to Hanson about the feasibility of replacing the bridge with either a box culvert or round concrete culvert, or even making it a low-water crossing.
A low-water crossing provides a bridge when water flow is low. Under high-flow conditions, water runs over the roadway and precludes vehicular traffic. This approach is cheaper than building a bridge to raise the level of the road above the highest flood stage of a river, particularly in semi-arid areas with rare high-volume rain.
Due to the vast amount of decay and damage, Heidrich said repairing the structure is likely off the table.
“You’re pretty much going to rebuild the whole thing; it’s got a lot of damage done to it,” he said of the entirely wooden structure.
“So basically, what I was mainly after was to see if you wanted us to get with Jason (Hanson) and see if we can put something in there and just take it (the bridge) out,” Heidrich said.
Heidrich said he would meet with Hanson about the options and bring them to the commission for consideration at its next meeting.
