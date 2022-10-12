BUTTE COUNTY — On Oct.4, Butte County commissioners agreed to permit the Center of Nation Cultivation to operate both cannabis cultivation and manufacturing.
The only cannabis company left to receive a permit now in Butte County is Greenlight, which will take place at the next commission meeting.
Butte County put its new cannabis ordinance into effect on Aug. 6. The new ordinance made a change in the number of cultivation facilities in the county. What used to be an unlimited number of licenses is now capped at five.
Six cultivating facilities have been approved in Butte County, and will all remain due them being grandfathered in.
If two or more facilities are shut down for any reason, then others can come in at that time.
The primary concern of the commission was the use of water at the Center of Nation Cultivation facilities. Company lawyer, Matt Kinney, discussed the water use and any misconceptions.
“We’ve been informed that this operation could be consuming a lot of water, that the nature of this industry consumes a lot of water. That just isn’t true.” Kinney said. “We’ll use less water than a standard home.”
James Ager, Butte County commissioner, said that the reason the water was a concern was because their first application stated they would receive the water from Hay Creek and a well nearby.
Kinney compared the facility to a large garden and said that the new application states there will be no water use out of any wells in the area or Hay Creek. They’ll be shipping it in every 10-14 days.
Butte County is at its max for cannabis facilities. The county has two dispensaries, two manufacturing facilities, and six cultivation facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.