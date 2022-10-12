bhp news
BUTTE COUNTY — On Oct.4, Butte County commissioners agreed to permit the Center of Nation Cultivation to operate both cannabis cultivation and manufacturing.

The only cannabis company left to receive a permit now in Butte County is Greenlight, which will take place at the next commission meeting.

