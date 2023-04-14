By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — As medical marijuana facility licenses in Butte County are up for annual renewal, some operations are finding that they are not in compliance with the second ordinance passed by the commissioners.
The first ordinance, adopted in June 2021, said that medical cannabis establishment should not be within 500 feet of a religious institution, public park, residence, or public or private school, including a day care, a registered in-home day care, or a licensed foster home. The newly amended ordinance, which became effective in August 2022, changed this distance to 1,000 feet.
At least two marijuana operations have found themselves as noncompliant with the new distance clause.
According to a public notice published by the Butte County Commission, Black Hills Buds, LLC., located in Newell, sits within 593 feet of one residence. Because of this, the commission denied the renewal of their license on March 21.
Similarly, Red Water Cannabis Care, LLC., located in Belle Fourche on Highway 85, resides within 1,000 feet of three homes and one property that appears to be a business. It is unclear as to why this business, OHS Properties, LLC., is considered a prohibited structure. The dispensary is 575 feet away from the first home, 724 feet of the second, 789 feet of the third, and 890 feet away from the business. The current Butte County ordinance does not prohibit a medical marijuana facility to be less than 1,000 feet from a business.
Red Water Cannabis Care, LLC., was also denied a license renewal at the April 6 commissioner meeting.
At this meeting, Red Water Cannabis Care, LLC.’s attorney, Nathan Chicoine, argued that they should not need a variance because they are in compliance with the original ordinance.
“They have been in operation, and this body certified them as compliant,” Chicoine said. “The ordinance has been amended since then, as you know. There is South Dakota law that says, if you are compliant under an old ordinance and you become nonconforming after an amendment, that use can be permitted — essentially a grandfather type clause. That’s South Dakota Codified Law 11-2-26. Their original lawful use should be permitted without the need of a variance.”
However, Commissioner Chad Erk said that the new ordinance has an added clause to prevent such grandfathering.
The clause states:
“The provisions of this Second Amended Ordinance supersedes all requirements and provisions of any Ordinance or Amended Ordinance issued prior to the effective date of this Second Amended Ordinance. All pending or future applications for Butte County medical cannabis permits must comply with this Second Amended Ordinance.”
Chicoine also argued that the distance clause is not clear, and does not say how the measurement will be taken.
Annie Capp, the commissioner’s assistant and Butte County Auditor, told the Pioneer that the requirement is measured door-to-door.
Both Black Hills Buds, LLC., and Red Water Cannabis Care, LLC., have put in variance requests.
A public hearing for Black Hills Buds, LLC., will be held on April 18 at the Butte County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.
A public hearing for Red Water Cannabis Care LLC., will be held the same day at 2:45 p.m.
