BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission agreed to partner with Lawrence and Meade counties to apply for a grant for a new diversion program for the Northern Hills youth.
The program, Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), will fill in a gap in the juvenile court system in the Northern Hills area.
“Based on the information that the state has received on juvenile cases, they found that our area, the Northern Hills, is a good candidate for diversion in JDAI,” said Alexandra Lux, the Lawrence County Teen Court director.
“This program would fill a gap,” she said. “You have your Teen Court cases, which are your lowest level offenders, and then the next option that we have is probation.”
Lux explained that the youth in this gap are ones who have found themselves in legal trouble that disqualifies them from Teen Court, but qualifies them to go to the Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City where they are able to get a hearing within 48 hours; however, these kids aren’t a risk to the community.
The cost of sending youth to the Juvenile Services Center costs the county $300 for each day that the child is held there, she said.
“It (JDAI) creates an informal probation for those kids until their cases are judicated. It gives them a set of guidelines that they need to follow prior to the judication of their case,” said Lux.
“I like this idea,” said LeEllen McCartney, the Butte County state’s attorney. “As many tools as we can have to help kids get past that period where are being teenagers and help educate them on being a responsible citizen the better.”
The grant that will put this program into action is worth $120,000 and would be spread out over a three-year period. This money will be used to pay for employees who will handle cases across the three counties.
“During that period (three years) we are not looking for any financial support from the counties,” explained Lux. “After that period is done, it will be up to the individual counties to decide whether or not they feel that the program is effective and is helping to save the county money overall.”
If the three counties decided to continue with a joint initiative after the grant period ends, each county will be responsible for paying for an appropriate amount, which depends on how many cases the county has involved in the program each year.
“In other areas that have implemented this grant, they have found that their counties are saving money after the JDAI grant ends, and they have chosen to continue the programing,” said Lux.
Two counties in the state that have continued to implement the program include Brown and Davidson counties.
“The program might pay for itself in the long run,” said McCartney. “We have the JJRI initiative (Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Initiative), where the state reimburses us money back when a kid is diverted into a diversion program, and they successfully complete it. Our diversion programs are successful. This would give the kids the services they need.”
