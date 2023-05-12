Butte Co. Commission approves new subdivision ordinance May 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Amanda WolterstorffBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission held a public hearing and second reading of the subdivision ordinance on May 2, where it was unanimously adopted. The planning board first decided to rewrite the subdivision ordinance following the Pandemic in 2021.“With the influx of people and more subdivisions, we felt that it (the ordinance) needed to be revamped,” said Planning Board Chairwoman Heidi Lewis.She explained that, before the housing boom in 2021, the subdivision requests were for land being subdivided into a few lots. Now, the requests are often for 20 or more lots.“We wanted to put down on paper what we were actually doing,” Lewis said. “It (the old ordinance) didn’t specifically spell it out.”In order to make a more detailed document, the planning board received Input from the agriculture community, surveyors, engineers, the state’s attorney, and more.The new ordinance helps subdividers be more prepared when coming before the planning board.The covenant requirements and homeowners’ and landowners’ association requirements sections are especially helpful to these larger subdividers.One addition to the ordinance is a detailed section on how variances are to be approved.Lewis said that the previous ordinance didn’t have this section, because they weren’t aware that state law requires a Board of Adjustment to grant variances.Now, the Butte County Commission doubles as the Board of Adjustment, allowing them to take recommendations from the planning board to make decisions on variance requests.A full draft of the new ordinance can be found on buttesd.org, and the new ordinance will be effective on May 30.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Business The Economy Politics Agriculture Finance × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWalters named region Teacher of the YearPlayground construction at Evans Park launches into actionMorford to retire from Spearfish HS after 18 yearsU.S. Mint Loses $171 Million Minting CoinsThe Barn at Aspen Acres receives two awardsBHSU celebrates graduates at 185th commencement ceremonyL-D High School choir to perform with Foreigner1,100-acre solar power plant proposed for Meade County Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
