BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission decided to allocate its National Opioid Settlement funds to three resources in the county — Action for the Betterment of the Community (ABC), the New Dawn Center, and drug court.
“There’s an opioid abatement and remediation fund that was established by the state to collect payments received from a national settlement from opioid manufacturers,” State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney said about the National Opioid Settlement funds.
“Seventy percent (of the funds given to the state) goes to the state, and 30 percent goes to participating local governments.”
Butte County is one of the participating local governments in South Dakota, and, to date, the county has received $9,446.48.
“What we need to do is decide where we are going to allocate this money,” said McCartney.
The funds have multiple approved uses, including:
• Treating opioid use disorder
• Funding drug intervention programs
• Supporting those in treatment
• Reducing the stigma of being addicted to opioids
• Addressing the needs of criminal justice
• Addressing the needs of pregnant women with opioid addictions
• Preventing the misuse of opioids
• Preventing overdose deaths
• And supporting first responders by providing them with resources, training, etc.
“We want to use it for something that will benefit Butte County,” McCartney said.
She gave the commission four recommendations: ABC, the New Dawn Center, drug court, and training for first responders.
“Action for the Betterment of the Community is an absolutely fantastic organization, and they have drug and alcohol counselors and treatment,” she said. “We use them frequently with criminal defendants that need drug or alcohol referrals. We use it with juveniles as well.”
“The New Dawn Center, over by Newell, is a treatment center as well. They do a lot of treatment with veterans as well as others with drug addictions,” she continued. “That is now run by ABC”
“Another option is to provide funding for our drug court,” said McCartney. “Drug court is for someone charged with a felony drug offense. It’s kind of like a last chance court,” she said. “They are heavily supervised on requirements for treatment.”
McCartney mentioned that the recidivism rate with drug court is much better than with defendants who are incarcerated.
“Another recommendation would be to provide it to emergency management like our ambulance for training, specifically on how to handle somebody who is in opioid overdose or being involved with fentanyl,” she added.
In a unanimous vote, the commission agreed to split the funds equally between ABC, the New Dawn Center, and drug court.
