Butte Co. certifies 3 medical marijuana applicants

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission signed off on five certificates of compliance for three medical marijuana businesses during its Dec. 7 meeting.
Following a roughly 20-minute-long executive session on the topic, the commission resumed the regular session of the meeting.
The following information about the applicants was found on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website where the businesses filed their articles of organization.
Located off of Helmer Road outside of Belle Fourche, Black Hills Bud, LLC, submitted two applications - one for a dispensary facility license and one for a cultivation facility license. Calvin Reilly is listed as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
In addition to Reilly, there are three beneficial owners listed with the Secretary of State’s office for Black Hills Bud – Francis Reilly, Gayle Reilly, and Elizabeth Dallenbach. A beneficial owner is described by the articles of organization as a “person who has or in some manner controls and equity security.”
Next, Butte Valley Farms applied for a cultivation facility license. Michael Strain, of Sturgis, is the registered agent on the application. The business’ principal address is listed off of Oliver Lane in Newell. The application does not name additional beneficial owners.
With a principal address listed off of Ridge Road near Belle Fourche, Center of the Nation Cultivation, LLC, applied for two licenses – one for a production manufacturing facility license and one for a cultivation facility license. Matthew Kinney, of Spearfish, is named as the company’s registered agent. No additional beneficial owners are listed on the application.
The certifications were forwarded for a security review by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Following a security signoff, Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt said the applications will be forwarded to the state for the official license selection and approval process.
According to the Butte County’s ordinance regulating medicinal cannabis within the county, the number of licenses available for medical cannabis establishments varies depending on license type.
The county has no limit on the number of permits available for cannabis cultivation facilities. However, the ordinance states that Butte County will issue one permit for every 5,000 full-time residents, according to data from the latest federal Census, for cannabis dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
According to the 2020 Census, the Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
