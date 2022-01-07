Butte Co. calls for bids on county-owned Belle Fourche properties

BELLE FOURCHE –– Butte County is seeking bids for someone to purchase two separate tracts of county-owned land totaling just under 15 acres off Mill Street in Belle Fourche.
The decision has been the subject of a handful of discussions during county commission meetings in recent months.
According to a legal notice which first ran in Wednesday’s edition of the Black Hills Pioneer, the county is requesting bids for a 6.53-acre plot of land consisting of Block 1A in the Lensegrav Addition and 7.73 acres encompassing Tract 3 of Ridges Estate.
Anyone interested in submitting a bid are instructed to present sealed offers to the Butte County Auditor’s Office, located at 117 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
The county commission is set to open bids received at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15.
For more information, interested parties are asked to call Deputy Auditor Lisa Nelson at 892-4485.
Hollie Stalder, Belle Fourche Development Corporation’s (BFDC) executive director, spoke to the Pioneer about the potential prospect to offer more housing opportunities to the Belle Fourche region.
The proposition involving the county-owned properties off Mill Street among other available options have been the subjects of consideration and discussed during meetings of the Belle Fourche housing committee since July. The committee is a subcommittee within the development corporation.
In July 2021, Stalder said that BFDC and the housing committee presented the results of an updated housing study for the city of Belle Fourche. In addition to city and county officials and members of the public, Stalder said that there were a handful of property developers who attended the study’s presentation.
“We have really good development going on in Belle Fourche with single-family (housing), through contractors that are working with a homeowner, and building a home; so that segment of the market is taken care of,” she said, adding that the committee is focusing its sights on larger-scale development to include multi-family housing opportunities.
The newest housing study, released in early 2021, stated that Belle Fourche has seen a significant amount of new housing construction activity in recent years, with 146 building permits issued since 2010. In the last decade, the report asserts that building permits have been issued for 115 single family detached homes, and 31 multifamily houses.
Within the city, 2013 saw the largest number of single family detached permits, with 17. Then, in 2015, 11 multifamily unit building permits were issued. Since 2013, when the preceding housing study was released, the city has permitted 89 total units, representing an average of 12-13 units each year. Additionally, according to city staff, the report states that within eight newer subdivisions in Belle Fourche, there are about 111 vacant lots available for future home construction.
The updated study shone a brighter light on the specific housing needs in the Belle Fourche area.
“We have a significant housing deficit,” Stalder said.
The study was performed over 2020 and was finalized for presentation in the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the continual worldwide shockwaves produced as a result of the pandemic, Stalder said the information within the study result is already somewhat outdated.
“So, since then, our market exploded,” she said, referring to an influx of people flocking to relocate to the area.
As a result, Stalder said, an influx of largely out-of-state homebuyers depleted an already scarce housing reserve in the Belle Fourche area.
“It depleted our inventory significantly,” she said. “So now, even with just that, our housing deficit became worse.”
The stretched housing supply and inward migration coupled with California-based noodle production company Albany Farms’ announcement that the company is relocating to the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park, creating an estimated 50-60 new job opportunities to start, potentially mounting to up to 500 positions in time, Stalder said that combination of circumstances added another layer of significant challenge to the housing issue.
“So, we’re really looking at multi-family units and developers that can do multi-family projects,” she said. “Not just one apartment building, but really build like a planned development area that has some parks, and nice apartments, some green space … We need several units according to our housing study.”
As a result, Stalder said that BFDC and the housing committee have been hearing presentations from developers to find out who may be willing to have the shared vision and work together to bridge the housing gap.
The Mill Street properties currently owned by the county are two of the potential properties being considered for larger-scale housing opportunities across the Belle Fourche community.
“And now people are coming to the table and getting serious about which properties they’re going to dial in on,” she said.
