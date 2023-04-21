By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission meeting room smelled strongly of both cow manure and raw marijuana as two worlds collided in a two-hour-long, heated discussion about marijuana variances Tuesday.
More than 40 community members packed the meeting room, with some needing to stand outside the doorway, to have their voices heard.
Three operations requested a variance after the commission denied their annual marijuana license renewals for being noncompliant with the newest version of the cannabis ordinance.
Citizens spoke both during the public comment portion of the commissioner’s meeting and the public hearing held by the board of adjustments (which consists of the commissioners) that same day.
Black Hills Bud Dispensary, Black Hills Bud Cultivation, and Redwater Cannabis Care Dispensary were all approved for operation in June 2022, when the standing ordinance stated that medical marijuana operations needed to be 500 feet away from residences and other restricted structures like churches and daycares; however, in August 2022, the ordinance was amended, requiring cannabis operations to be at least 1,000 feet away from restricted structures.
Those opposed to approving the variances cited similar concerns, namely perceived “corruption” within the board of adjustments and county commissioners and decreasing property values.
“You (James Ager) have a personal interest in marijuana grow farms,” said Dale Simanton. “You need to give one bit of consideration to people who didn’t want it (cannabis in the county). We have zero confidence in any of your decisions.”
When more than 70 percent of state voters approved medical marijuana in 2020, the initiated measure required local governments to provide a license each, if requested, to a dispensary, testing facility, and cultivation facility.
One Newell resident who owns land across from Black Hills Bud said he is concerned about his property value, saying that his trailer hookup is worth nothing due to the glowing lights from the cultivation facility.
As for those in favor of approving the variances, they cited South Dakota Codified Law that supersedes county laws, the legitimacy of the cannabis business, how this could affect other businesses besides cannabis, and more.
Luke Mundt, who is involved with High Plains Cannabis, advocated for the legitimacy of the medical marijuana business and the rights of medical marijuana cardholders.
“When I was at the last meeting, there was something disturbing said by a fellow citizen, and I quote, ‘Marijuana is a death sentence. It’s laced with fentanyl and xylazine,’ end quote,” he started. “This could not be further from the truth. Cannabis is not a death sentence. Ignorance is a death sentence. If it (cannabis) tests positive for any contaminant, it must be destroyed or remediated.
“There are no backdoor deals taking place,” Mundt said. “Any and all actions by a licensed cannabis establishment are under 24-hour video security that can be accessed at any time by the state.”
“This is how it must be to ensure the integrity of the process and to ensure that the patients get the purest medicine they seek and to ensure that their ideal quality of life is met,” Mundt continued. “Testing facilities in South Dakota have great testing guidelines set forth by the state of South Dakota and overseen by the DEA.”
“We cannot deny access to life changing medicine to the people who need it,” said Mundt. “Shutting down existing cannabis establishments because of an ordinance passed after their establishments were built is concerning and will set a precedent with long-lasting effects. Let’s keep safe access to cannabis. Let’s keep people safe from street drugs.”
Another citizen said that the meeting is not just about marijuana, but about the rights of all businesses. He said that if the commission can decide to do this to one legitimate business, that they can do it to others as well.
Each of the businesses’ attorneys spoke at the meeting, both of whom quoted South Dakota Codified Law 11-2-26, which states that if a county makes an ordinance, and a business is approved under that initial ordinance, that the business can continue to operate under that initial ordinance.
“I don’t like talking about litigation,” said Black Hills Bud’s attorney, Nick Moser. “These fine taxpayers should not have their money going to litigation.”
Nathan Chicoine, Redwater Cannabis Care Dispensary’s attorney, said that, in his opinion, the business should have been automatically grandfathered into the new ordinance.
“We’re not here to discuss whether medical cannabis should be here or not. That debate is settled, and state law is in place on that question,” Chicoine said. “The real question is how much a local government can impose before it becomes overreaching.”
“We do have consent from every resident within 1,000 feet for this dispensary to continue to operate,” he added.
After 90 minutes of public opinion on the matter, the board of adjustments gave their own input.
Chad Erk, board of adjustments member, motioned to deny the variance for Black Hills Bud, but the motion died due to no second.
James Ager, board of adjustments member, said that Black Hills Bud was approved two months before the amended ordinance was effective in August 2022. He said that they should have been grandfathered in to the new ordinance and that a variance doesn’t make sense.
However, section 8 in the new ordinance says that the new ordinance supersedes all other cannabis ordinances, which prevents grandfathering.
McCartney said that granting variances is the cleanest way to allow the businesses to continue to operate.
“There are specific standards (for variances). You can grant a variance when it creates a hardship. The hardship here is that you have a thousand foot setback that was not applicable when the businesses were approved and wasn’t applicable when these businesses were built,” said McCartney. “So, it would create a hardship to apply that one specific provision. It (the variance) allows us to consider each application individually. They (the board of adjustments) can decide if the hardship is enough or not.”
Erk said that Black Hills Bud would have known about the first reading of the new ordinance prior to being approved and that they should have anticipated the changes.
At this point, Belle Fourche resident Katie Hoffman demanded that Ager abstain from voting.
“James should recuse himself due to his inappropriate relationship with Black Hills Bud and any other kind of marijuana business,” she said.
“I won’t recuse myself from any votes. I don’t have a pony in this race. I don’t have a dog in this fight,” said Ager.
Karrol Herman motioned to approve the variance for Black Hills Bud, which included both their dispensary and cultivation facility. This motion was seconded by Frank Walton. In a roll call vote, Stanley Harms, Ager, Walton, and Herman voted yes, and Erk voted no.
Like Black Hills Bud, Redwater Cannabis Care Dispensary was approved in June 2022, just two months before the new ordinance went into effect.
Walton motioned to approve their variance request, which was seconded by Ager. In a roll call vote, Harms, Ager, Walton, and Herman voted yes, while Erk voted no.
The variances will last for the entirety of the businesses’ lives.
The board of adjustments adjourned and the commission reconvened to vote on whether to renew each of the operations’ cannabis licenses, which were previously denied.
All three businesses’ license renewals were approved, with Harms, Ager, Walton, and Herman voting yes, and Erk voting no.
