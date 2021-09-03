Butte Co. awarded 2 state bridge engineering grants

BUTTE COUNTY – Butte County was recently awarded two preliminary engineering bridge grants totaling $107,600.
On Aug. 26, the two Butte County awards were among 33 awarded by the South Dakota Transportation Commission through the state’s Bridge Improvement Grant program. The preliminary engineering awards spanned the state and totaled approximately $1.42 million.
The first Butte County structure awarded funds is one on Dillinger Road over Horse Creek southwest of Newell. The other bridge is located southwest of Nisland on Vallery Road over Stinking Water Creek. Each structure was awarded $53,800, or 80% of the projected costs for preliminary engineering costs.
The complete list of grant recipients are: Aurora County (3), Beadle County (2), city of Blunt, city of Box Elder, Brookings County (4), Butte County (2), Charles Mix County, Codington County, Davison County (3), Grant County (2), Hamlin County, Hanson County (2), Lake County, Minnehaha County (2), city of Rapid City, Roberts County, Sully County, and Union County (4).
According to the DOT, the state received 39 applications totaling $1.95 million in total costs. Three cities and 15 counties submitted 36 total applications.
The grant program is an 80/20 match which requires that local governments expend the funds within three years.
The BIG program was created in 2015 and sets aside $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees to be used to repair and replace aging local bridges. The DOT adds an additional $8 million annually, making $15 million available.
Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Jan. 2, 2022, for the preservation and replacement categories.
