Butte Co. approves 2nd reading, adopts medical cannabis amended ordinance

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission Monday unanimously approved the second reading and adopted an amended ordinance regulating medical cannabis within the county.
The ordinance was originally adopted by the commission on June 1. At that time, local governments were in a standstill awaiting the finalization and release of the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) permitting requirements and procedures related to medical use of marijuana.
Deputy State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney spoke to the commission about the amended ordinance and the minor changes made since its Oct. 18 first reading. One such change included amending the hours of operation allowed for medical cannabis establishments. Previously, the hours of operation were limited to between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Under the direction of the commission, McCartney said that she changed that to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other than prohibiting the operation of a medical cannabis dispensary within the county on any federal or state holiday, or when county government offices are closed, no further regulations were imposed related to hours of operation.
However, since the first reading, McCartney also added one more subsection under the ordinance’s hours of operation section. According to the ordinance, a paragraph was added that outlines the hours of operation for cannabis cultivation, testing, and production facilities “are not limited for the purposes of agricultural or product production,” instead limiting public business hours for medical cannabis establishments to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additionally, McCartney said that another change made to the ordinance was the addition of an state administrative rule that permitted production facilities to sell less than 3 ounces of medical marijuana.
The county also requested that she change the ordinance to permit an unlimited number of licenses to cultivation facilities. Other than common editing and tidying up the document formatting, McCartney said that is an overall explanation of the amendments.
Commissioners Karrol Herman, Kim Richards, and Stan Harms were present during Monday’s meeting. Commissioner James Ager attended telephonically, and Commissioner Frank Walton was absent.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.