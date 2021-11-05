Busy week in courts for state newspapers

PIERRE — It was a busy week at the state Supreme Court for cases involving the news media and access to government and legal records. Dave Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, said. “I can’t recall a time when there was such a flurry of cases within just a matter of a few days.”
Below is a rundown of cases involving the Supreme Court.
High court denies Argus, SDNA petition
South Dakotans don’t have a right to know how their lawmakers voted when it comes to considering impeachment of their state’s attorney general.
That’s the takeaway from a ruling by the South Dakota Supreme Court last week in a lawsuit between a pair of news media organizations and Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, who will not disclose to the public the names of legislators who signed a petition calling for a special session on the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg next week.
“The non-disclosure of the names of the members of the House of Representatives who signed the petition does not in and of itself implicate a question of whether Speaker Gosch convened a special session ‘in excess of the powers of authority conferred by law upon’ him,” wrote Chief Justice Steven Jensen in the two-page opinion.
The plaintiffs in the case were the Sioux Falls newspaper Argus Leader and the South Dakota Newspaper Association, who filed the lawsuit with the state’s high court two weeks ago after Gosch announced that at least two-thirds of House members had signed the petition supporting a special session on impeachment to be held Tuesday.
Journal takes request to Supreme Court
The Rapid City Journal is asking the South Dakota Supreme Court for a writ of prohibition or writ of mandamus to verify whether or not state Sen. Gary Cammack was shown special treatment when a Meade County judge agreed to seal his case before completing a six-month probation condition after the state lawmaker pleaded guilty to careless driving.
Jon Arneson, a lawyer representing the Journal, had asked a judge and Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo to explain why the Union Center Republican arrested for DUI was able to have his case sealed in an apparent violation of state law.
Since requests to the Pennington County state’s attorney, Judge Chad Callahan and Cammack for more information have gone ignored for nearly two weeks, the Rapid City Journal’s attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to intervene.
“Through our attorney, we made several good faith efforts in an attempt to receive what obviously should be public information,” said Rapid City Journal Editor Kent Bush.
“Because the magistrate and prosecutors in the case refused to provide that information or even respond to the requests, we have been forced to escalate this case to the Supreme Court in an attempt to force some level of transparency in what transpired in this case. If there was a special deal offered or illegal actions taken to hide a case from public view for political reasons, we hope the Supreme Court will reverse it.”
High court rules for Argus, ProPublica
The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled last week Thursday that certain records related to search warrants cannot be sealed from the public.
The ruling was a victory for the Argus Leader and ProPublica. The two media organizations had sought records related to a criminal investigation into an individual who has been publicly identified as an “Implicated Individual.” Although the Argus Leader and ProPublica know the identity of the Implicated Individual, the two organizations have been unable to publish the person’s name because they are parties to a court case that has been under seal.
The Argus Leader was represented by Jon Arneson and ProPublica by Jeff Beck. Both are Sioux Falls lawyers.
Although the media organizations won a victory in the case in Thursday’s ruling, the justices extended the seal on the case in order to allow the implicated individual time to file a rehearing with the Supreme Court.
