Busy, busy, busy

SPEARFISH — After 11 years revving up motorcycles during Rally, one thing is clear to both Cody and Nicole Kellem, of Backlash Motorcycle Service & Repair, they are busy
“I don’t know if it’s a record breaker, as far as the 50th or something like that, but there’s a lot of people, and we are way busier,” said Nicole Kellem, co-owner and office manager of Backlash.
“I compare it to going to Las Vegas,” added Cody Kellem, co-owner and head mechanic at the shop. “You’ll see guys that are typically bankers and lawyers, you know, button up everyday and have to be presentable. (They) can’t let their hair down because they’ve got a public image to uphold. … Before it was the ‘rebel’ thing to do and now it’s just a kind of adult getaway, like (how) kids like going to Disney.”
In year’s past, the Kellems said they’ve noticed a steady stream of riders leading up to and after the Rally, but this year seems to be all about the ceremony of being here for the week.
“I think a lot of people are coming for the Rally this year,” Nicole Kellem said. “This week has been swamped.”
Cody primarily spends this week, doing general maintenance such as oil changes, engine tune-ups, and tire replacement. He estimates an average of 25 to 30 bikes have been brought into the shop since the official start of the Rally on Friday.
“The big deceiving thing is a lot of people think that this is the place to come to get work done so they don’t do work, like tires for instance, and they bring it here because they think they’ll get a better deal because it’s Rally and everybody’s here,” he said.
With the amount of riders needing their bikes serviced and struggles with the supply chain, Nicole said they’re having trouble meeting the demand.
“Batteries are really tough this year, tires are horrible,” she explained.
Nicole said people know their work is reliable and prices are fair.
“That’s why we have people coming back,” she said. “We try to treat people right, we don’t raise our prices for Rally. This is our shop, this is our livelihood, but we love to get out and ride, and I don’t want to be overcharged when I go somewhere. You want to be fair so that’s what we do.
