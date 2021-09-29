Burr awarded prestigious piano award despite challenges

SPEARFISH — After memorizing 100 piano songs in 10 years, Spearfish woman Ashley Burr earned a distinction no other student in Laura Kolb’s studio has ever achieved. Ashley was awarded the Paderewski Gold Medal by the American College of Musicians Piano Guild at an adult piano recital held at Black Hills State University this month.
Ashley has Williams Syndrome, a genetic disorder. While those with Williams Syndrome have an increased affinity for music, the syndrome is characterized by medical problems and learning challenges which Burr worked through in learning to play piano.
“It feels good when I figure out a piano piece,” said Ashley, who is 20. “When you are sitting at the piano, someone is very proud of you.”
Ashley’s father, Dave Burr, is indeed proud.
“Ashley’s ability to memorize music is amazing. This is a prestigious award and it was incredible to see her achieve it,” said Dave.
Dave said he and his wife decided to have Ashley begin piano at a young age because those with Williams Syndrome “have a good tendency to learn through music.”
“Most people with Williams Syndrome are not able to read music. They have sensitive ears and hearing and they pick it up through hearing as opposed to reading. Ashley started piano young and is able to read music,” he said.
When Ashley was 8, the Burr’s began calling around for a piano teacher. They connected with Laura Kolb.
Dave said Kolb has always been very patient with Ashley. While it has taken Ashley longer to learn some aspects of the instrument, Kolb has helped her through those challenges.
“When she was little, Ashley’s fingers were very small. She could hardly put her fingers on five keys. Her fingers have become much stronger. She has excellent muscle memory,” said Kolb. “Ashley is accepting and loving. I have learned a lot from her in that way. She is so positive and a blessing.”
Kolb begins lessons by teaching note recognition to her piano students, followed by intervals which involve math. Ashley learned in a different way, Kolb said, by memorizing every note and then recognizing every note.
Most of Kolb’s piano students participate in the National Piano Guild’s educational program that encourages students to complete musical goals each year. In the spring, students perform their prepared and memorized music for a guild adjudicator. If a student memorizes at least 10 pieces for 10 years for a total of 100 memorized pieces, they are awarded the Paderewski Gold Medal.
“In order to achieve the Paderewski Gold Medal like Ashley did, you have to begin in second grade and continue to memorize 10 songs each year until you graduate. The songs become longer and more difficult to memorize, so I take that 10-song requirement away for most of my high school students,” said Kolb. “Because Ashley memorizes so easily, it made that goal achievable for her.”
Kolb said learning to play music can help with development throughout the lifespan by building new pathways in the brain. Performing music also helps to build confidence. Ashley often plays for the residents at Tendercare Assisted Living in Spearfish, which is owned by her grandmother Aileen Burr.
This school year will be Ashley’s last attending Spearfish High School. In the future, her father said she may work with Northern Hills Training Center or attend a university. One thing is certain: Ashley wants to continue playing piano.
“I am learning how to play different and hard music,” Ashley said. “It is harder than I thought it would be, but I like to play nice songs for people and focus myself on the music.”
